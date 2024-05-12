Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cyberpulse, Digital Tribe, Scherzo Games

Arcade Twin-Stick Title Cyberpulse Confirmed For May Release

Arcade twin-stick video game Cyberpulse has confirmed its release date for PC via Steam, as the title will arrive next Tuesday.

Article Summary Scherzo Games' Cyberpulse launches on Steam, May 21, 2024, for PC gamers.

Experience a fusion of retro arcade shoot-'em-ups and modern physics puzzles.

Compete in over 50 levels with global leaderboards and multiplayer battles.

Immersive synthwave soundtrack accentuates stunning vector-derived visuals.

Indie game developer Scherzo Games and publisher Digital Tribe confirmed that their latest game, Cyberpulse, is headed to PC via Steam next week. This is an arcade twin-stick thrower in which you'll have to figure out the physics while navigating levels to take out enemies at hyperspeed. We have the details below, and the official launch trailer as well, as the game will be out on May 21, 2024.

Cyberpulse

Cyberpulse is an arcade twin-stick thrower that combines the best of retro shooters and arena battlers with innovative game physics. Experience an electrifying campaign that will challenge arcade veterans and a multiplayer battle mode anyone can enjoy. Master novel mechanics that offer a new take to a classic genre: Instead of shooting bullets, you control cyberkinetic forces to fling, yank, and blast your foes directly into molten firewalls. Use your cybership to hurl an adversary or discharge devastating power-ups and send everything flying!

Fight your way through over fifty unique levels filled with a diverse cast of enemies looking to take you down. Outmaneuver waves of viruses, conquer new game modes, and battle mighty bosses as you unlock the secrets of this digital dimension. Handcrafted levels, with just enough randomness to stay fresh, mean endless replayability while you try to beat your high score. Every level has a global leaderboard: Can you climb to the top? Bring a friend and test the limits of your teamwork. Try not to toss your teammate into a firewall — or hey, go ahead — it'll hurt your score, but it's hilarious.

Gather up to four players and duke it out guilt-free on over one hundred Versus arenas that will hook your party for hours. Tweak dozens of settings to customize your multiplayer experience into anything from a crazy party game to a competitive arena brawler. Stunning visuals bring a modern take to the nostalgia of vector graphics, and the exhilarating synthwave score keeps you locked in on the action.

