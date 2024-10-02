Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Blue Lock

Blue Lock Season 2 Trailer Released; Hits Crunchyroll This Week

Blue Lock Season 2 premieres globally on Crunchyroll on Saturday, October 5th, with more epic sports anime action - in this case, it's soccer!

Crunchyroll has confirmed that BLUE LOCK 2nd Season will premiere exclusively on its streaming platform this Saturday, October 5 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Yes, sports anime is big and epic, and none more than soccer (that's football to the rest of the world, only weird America calls it soccer!).

In Blue Lock, Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?

In Blue Lock 2nd Season, after making it this far, 35 players stand, but now the Blue Lock program itself faces elimination from Japan's very own U-20 National Team. Vicious rivals will have to team up to defeat the national youth team if any of them want a shot at the striker position. Can they put aside their egos long enough to win together, or will they lose divided?

Blue Lock 2nd Season Japanese voice cast and characters

Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi

as Yoichi Isagi Tasuku Kaito as Bachira Megumi

as Bachira Megumi Hiroshi Kamiya as Ego Jinpachi

as Ego Jinpachi Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri

as Anri Teieri Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri

as Hyoma Chigiri Junichi Suwabe as Shoei Barou

as Shoei Barou Shuugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru

as Gin Gagamaru Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi

as Gurimu Igarashi Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishiro Nagi

as Seishiro Nagi Yuma Uchida as Reo Mikage

as Reo Mikage Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi

as Jingo Raichi Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zanetsu Tsurugi

as Zanetsu Tsurugi Ryota Suzuki as Junichi Wanima

as Junichi Wanima Natsuki Hanae as Ikki Niko

as Ikki Niko Katsuyuki Konishi as Jyubei Aryu

as Jyubei Aryu Shinnosuke Tachibana as Aoshi Tokimitsu

as Aoshi Tokimitsu Kouki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi

as Rin Itoshi Takahiro Sakurai as Sae Itoshi

as Sae Itoshi Eiji Mikami as Yo Hiori

as Yo Hiori Makoto Furukawa as Tabito Karasu

as Tabito Karasu Kakeru Hatano as Nijiro Nanase

as Nijiro Nanase Kengo Kawanishi as Eita Otoya

as Eita Otoya Yuichi Nakamura as Ryusei Shidou

as Ryusei Shidou Takuya Eguchi as Kenyu Yukimiya

Before the second season premiere , the anime streaming giant also created a new Season One recap to help get you up to speed. Check it out HERE

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!