Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Blue Lock
Blue Lock Season 2 Trailer Released; Hits Crunchyroll This Week
Blue Lock Season 2 premieres globally on Crunchyroll on Saturday, October 5th, with more epic sports anime action - in this case, it's soccer!
Crunchyroll has confirmed that BLUE LOCK 2nd Season will premiere exclusively on its streaming platform this Saturday, October 5 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Yes, sports anime is big and epic, and none more than soccer (that's football to the rest of the world, only weird America calls it soccer!).
In Blue Lock, Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?
In Blue Lock 2nd Season, after making it this far, 35 players stand, but now the Blue Lock program itself faces elimination from Japan's very own U-20 National Team. Vicious rivals will have to team up to defeat the national youth team if any of them want a shot at the striker position. Can they put aside their egos long enough to win together, or will they lose divided?
Blue Lock 2nd Season Japanese voice cast and characters
- Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi
- Tasuku Kaito as Bachira Megumi
- Hiroshi Kamiya as Ego Jinpachi
- Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri
- Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri
- Junichi Suwabe as Shoei Barou
- Shuugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru
- Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishiro Nagi
- Yuma Uchida as Reo Mikage
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zanetsu Tsurugi
- Ryota Suzuki as Junichi Wanima
- Natsuki Hanae as Ikki Niko
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Jyubei Aryu
- Shinnosuke Tachibana as Aoshi Tokimitsu
- Kouki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi
- Takahiro Sakurai as Sae Itoshi
- Eiji Mikami as Yo Hiori
- Makoto Furukawa as Tabito Karasu
- Kakeru Hatano as Nijiro Nanase
- Kengo Kawanishi as Eita Otoya
- Yuichi Nakamura as Ryusei Shidou
- Takuya Eguchi as Kenyu Yukimiya