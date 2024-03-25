Posted in: Disney+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bluey, disney channel, disney plus, preview

Bluey Goes Big This April with First-Ever Special "The Sign" (TRAILER)

Check out the trailer for "The Sign," the first-ever Bluey special that's set to hit Disney+, Disney Junior & Disney Channel on April 14th.

As excited as we're sure Bluey fans are to have the animated global phenomenon debuting the new episode "Ghostbasket" on April 7th, it's what's going down the week after that's getting a lot of attention – and an official trailer & key art poster. That's because Bluey is going big on April 14th with "The Sign" – the series' first super-sized episode – with those two weeks' of excitement hitting Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel. For the special episode, Dave McCormack & Melanie Zanetti reprise their roles as Bandit and Chilli Heeler, and Patrick Brammall returns as Uncle Rad, Claudia O'Doherty as Frisky, alongside Megan Washington as Calypso, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Aunt Brandy. But what would a "special episode" be without some debuting voices? Viewers can look forward to Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams, and Joel Edgerton joining the animated universe. But don't forget that we have a new episode a week before all of that specialness happens – with "Ghostbasket" marking the return of the much-loved Grannies, Janet & Rita (played by Bluey & Bingo).

So When Is It On? After hitting ABC Kids in Australia first, the episode will hit screens across Disney+, Disney Junior & Disney Channel in all other available regions (with the exception of China & New Zealand).

April 7th – "Ghostbasket": Premieres at 12 am PT on Disney+, 7 am ET/PT on Disney Junior, and 7:30 am ET/PT on Disney Channel.

April 14th – "The Sign": Premieres at 12 am PT on Disney+, 7 am ET/PT on Disney Junior, and 7:30 am ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Created and written by Joe Brumm, the series spotlights Bluey – a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum (Chilli), Dad (Bandit), and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways – bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun. Jointly commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand & China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

