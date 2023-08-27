Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: adam sandler, bob barker, cbs, drew carey, Elane Boosler, The Price is Right

Bob Barker Honored by Adam Sandler, Drew Carey, CBS & More

The entertainment industry paid tribute to the late former The Price is Right host Bob Barker, including Drew Carey, Adam Sandler, and more.

The television world is mourning the loss of one of the game show genre's greatest hosts, Bob Barker, who passed at the age of 99 on August 26th. He was first the host of Truth or Consequences from 1956-1971. He started hosting The Price Is Right, the show he became most synonymous with, in 1972, where he remained in that capacity until 2007. He passed the torch to actor, comedian, and host Drew Carey, who remains host to this day. Even after his retirement, Barker made occasional appearances, including reuniting with his Happy Gilmore (1996) co-star Adam Sandler in 2015's A Night of Too Many Stars in round two of their epic fight that remained one of the most memorable in pop culture history. These two are among several who posted tributes for Barker, including from the animal welfare community, which he championed, reminding viewers at the end of every TPIR episode to "spay and neuter their pets."

Drew Carey, Adam Sandler & More Honor Bob Barker

"Very sad day for the Price Is Right family and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you ❤️" Carey wrote on social media of the 19-time Emmy winner. Sandler shared a series of photos, including their 2015 reunion, a still of Barker in his black & white TV days, and two publicity photos the two shared. "The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!" he wrote.

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us! pic.twitter.com/hhZvYAQUK3 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A heartfelt farewell and thank you to Bob Barker, a major part of many of our childhoods and the first national figure to educate the public about Spay/Neuter. What a wonderful man. I know he'll be greeted at the Rainbow Bridge with a huge parade. Run free Bob! pic.twitter.com/eRacsMfHzU — Elayne Animals & Comedy Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Sunday Morning Passage Bob Barker, who hosted "The Price Is Right" for 35 years, has died. He was 99. In 2021 Comedian Drew Carey spoke to 'Sunday Morning' about Barker's legacy & stepping into his shoes as host of a TV institution. https://t.co/jbOfy1kDQa pic.twitter.com/LgdqjRJw6Z — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people's dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to 'come on down.' In addition to his legendary… pic.twitter.com/ql3ZLDAh2J — CBS (@CBS) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Get your truck and get out of here!" In honor of Bob Barker- watch as the contestant messes up, the game keeps malfunctioning…and he keeps the show going like a true pro. There will never be another. pic.twitter.com/JBK8q3rnmx — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

My favorite Bob Barker "Price is Right" moment is with Aaron Paul (pre "Breaking Bad") screaming "You're the man. You're my idol" to Bob

pic.twitter.com/Q7hgsGeqPz — Wynn Westmoreland CNN (@WynnWs) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Saddened to hear about the passing of the iconic Bob Barker. 🎙️ For over 50 years, he brought joy and excitement to our screens as the host of Truth or Consequences and The Price Is Right. A true legend in the world of game shows and animal rights. pic.twitter.com/Xe3VKcbTkH — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here are the last two photos that I ever took with Mr. Barker. I have said it many times but Bob changed my life and my wife @iChrisFields

life forever. Everything that we have… we have because of Bob Barker. Thank you Mr. Barker. Rest In Peace with Dorothy Jo. pic.twitter.com/qmy74OrsNO — Rich Fields (@iRichFields) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Bob Barker, the host of The Price is Right for nearly 35 years, has died at the age of 99. Barker began his entertainment career in 1950 with his own radio show. Then, in 1972, he joined as the host of The Price Is Right. Bob Barker was later honored for his contributions to… pic.twitter.com/pSJKUpvj3t — HISTORY (@HISTORY) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A friend once said we must cross a bridge to heaven guarded by every animal we had ever encountered… What a beautiful welcome Bob Barker is having today if that's true. Wonderful neighbor for 4 decades, rest in peace. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

#RIP Bob Barker who passed away today at the age of 99. The former THE PRICE IS RIGHT host served as a naval aviator during WWII, flying 8 different aircraft including the Wildcat and Corsair. pic.twitter.com/TLferrnyGR — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Barker. The legendary game show host had a memorable turn as the guest host of #WWERaw in 2009. WWE sends its condolences to Barker's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/KRrdgmD6M7 — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!