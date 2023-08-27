Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: adam sandler, bob barker, cbs, drew carey, Elane Boosler, The Price is Right
Bob Barker Honored by Adam Sandler, Drew Carey, CBS & More
The entertainment industry paid tribute to the late former The Price is Right host Bob Barker, including Drew Carey, Adam Sandler, and more.
The television world is mourning the loss of one of the game show genre's greatest hosts, Bob Barker, who passed at the age of 99 on August 26th. He was first the host of Truth or Consequences from 1956-1971. He started hosting The Price Is Right, the show he became most synonymous with, in 1972, where he remained in that capacity until 2007. He passed the torch to actor, comedian, and host Drew Carey, who remains host to this day. Even after his retirement, Barker made occasional appearances, including reuniting with his Happy Gilmore (1996) co-star Adam Sandler in 2015's A Night of Too Many Stars in round two of their epic fight that remained one of the most memorable in pop culture history. These two are among several who posted tributes for Barker, including from the animal welfare community, which he championed, reminding viewers at the end of every TPIR episode to "spay and neuter their pets."
Drew Carey, Adam Sandler & More Honor Bob Barker
"Very sad day for the Price Is Right family and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you ❤️" Carey wrote on social media of the 19-time Emmy winner. Sandler shared a series of photos, including their 2015 reunion, a still of Barker in his black & white TV days, and two publicity photos the two shared. "The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!" he wrote.
