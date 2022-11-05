Whose Line Is It Anyway? Colin Mochrie Confirms End After 12 Seasons

Another hammer has fallen as another The CW show will end, and its latest casualty in Whose Line Is It Anyway? Original cast member Colin Mochrie, who's been with the series since its original incarnation in 1988 in the UK, posted on Twitter about the filming of the 12th and final season. "Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years." Created by Mark Leveson and Dan Patterson, the original UK improv series ran hosted by Clive Anderson from 1988-1999, and its success carried over to the US.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? The Journey from Anderson to Tyler

The first US incarnation premiered on ABC in 1998 and was hosted by Drew Carey joining him was Mochrie, and other holdovers from the original series in Ryan Stiles (Carey's co-star on The Drew Carey Show), Wayne Brady, Greg Proops, Chip Epstein, Jeff Davis, and other favorites from the UK series while incorporating American talent and guests. After eight seasons, ABC canceled the show in 2005 before Warner Bros, and The CW decided to revive it in 2013 for its current run with new host Aisha Tyler.

Mochrie, Stiles, and Brady remained the core three cast members retaining the formula from the ABC show with the alternate fourth performer. Whose Line has the performers participate in various improv games with suggestions from the audience on various scenarios for fictional points? While Anderson never performed with the core in his run, Carey would participate in the episode's final game. Tyler is the most active among the hosts involving herself more often in the games. The primary musicians involved in both American shows are Laura Hall and Linda Taylor. The cancellation of Whose Line comes less than a month after Nexstar Media completed its acquisition of the network.

