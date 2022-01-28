Boba Fett: Peter Mayhew Widow Offers Black Krrsantan Wookiee Approval

As far as memorable Wookies in the Star Wars, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone more memorable than Chewbacca, played by the late Peter Mayhew. With the introduction of Black Krrsantan in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, actor Carey Jones plays the fierce bounty hunter and even got his signature limb-tearing moment. On January 26, Peter's widow Angie Mayhew tweeted via the Peter Mayhew Foundation a "warmest Wookiee welcome" to Jones, whose character made his first appearance in Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine".

Black Krrsantan in The Book of Boba Fett

During the series, Krrsantan was hired to take out the title character played by Temuera Morrison. In one of the most memorable fights of the series, the Wookiee attempted to assassinate the self-proclaimed Daimyo of Mos Espa by ambushing him while he was in his bacta tank bath throwing him around like a ragdoll. Boba's recently-hired help along with the help of his right-hand Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) came to his rescue ultimately subdued Krrsantan. The former bounty hunter ultimately decided to spare his life only to hire him back as extra muscle.

Production Details & Chewbacca

The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, focuses on the title character's path to his new ambition while dealing with the ongoing threats of the criminal underworld that lies in Tatooine. The series is executive produced by creator Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, Carrie Beck, and Kathleen Kennedy. Mayhew, who passed in 2019, played Chewbacca from the original Star Wars: A New Hope until 2015's The Force Awakens, sharing the role with Joonas Suotamo, who ended up taking over the role since.

A Message from Angie Mayhew: "Warmest Wookiee welcome to Carey Jones who is playing fierce Black Krrsantan in the Book of Boba Fett. You have some giant shoes to fill, welcome to the Wookiee family! Peter would have loved seeing a Wookiee truly unleashed!" #WookieeWednesday pic.twitter.com/YREVjOa8iH — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) January 26, 2022 Show Full Tweet