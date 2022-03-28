Boba Fett: Rosario Dawson Didn't Know Her Luke Scene Till Filming

It can get surreal on Star Wars TV shows given their secrecy as actor Rosario Dawson found out first-hand by not even knowing who her scene partner was in The Book of Boba Fett until the day of filming on the Disney+ series. In the episode "Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger", we see Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin from The Mandalorian try to visit his friend Grogu on a remote planet to give him a beskar chain armor. Upon his arrival, he's greeted by Ahsoka Tano (Dawson), who reveals that his traveling companion is busy with his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

What The Book of Boba Fett Star Rosario Dawson Didn't Know

According to Dawson herself, she tweeted in response to a fan about geeking out, "Are you kidding?! I was freaking out. I'm still pinching myself that I got to work with MARK HAMILL as AHSOKA. I didn't know my scene was with LUKE till day of…! @bobafett". The actor that appeared with Dawson while filming was a double for the older Hamill as CG took over to de-age the 70-year old actor with separate technology used to replicate his younger voice. The actor replied in kind. While neither appeared in the finale "Chapter 7 In the Name of Honor", the DMZ star will front her own live-action spinoff (from The Mandalorian) titled Star Wars: Ahsoka marking the second time the character's been the main focus since the Dave Filoni-created animated series The Clone Wars with the character originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein. At least one familiar face will make his return for the series in Hayden Christensen, reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader. He's also doing the same for the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor reprising the role.

Are you kidding?! I was freaking out. I'm still pinching myself that I got to work with MARK HAMILL as AHSOKA. I didn't know my scene was with LUKE till day of…! @bobafett https://t.co/J8k84xrlur — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) March 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The pleasure was all mine working with you, Rosario!

❤️ you madly, Mar🐫 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet