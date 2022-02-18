The Mandalorian Season 3: Carl Weathers Confirms He's Directing

There are very few things people know about the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian. First, to get caught up in the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, you'd have to watch the final three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett that provides a direct follow up since Din and Grogu separated as the latter trained under Jedi master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The second is that The Mandalorian star Carl Weathers will be returning for the third season- and he'll be working behind the camera, too.

And who better to have as a source for that news than Weathers himself? Check out the tweet below where Weathers confirms that he will be spending some time on both sides of the camera:

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga in The Mandalorian

The actor, who plays Din's ally in Greef Karga, is also active behind the camera regularly directing television since 1993 on the vice police drama series Silk Stalkings. Weathers previously directed the season two episode "Chapter 12: The Seige" that saw Din recruit Greef, Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and Mythrol (Horatio Sanz) on a mission to blow up an old imperial base. Prior to his dealings with Din, Greef was a former disgraced magistrate before becoming an agent of the Bounty Hunters' Guild following the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Initially, at odds with one another, Din and Greef eventually started working together after the former saved the latter's life. Both, along with Cara, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado), eventually take down Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his dark troopers. Shockingly, Weathers wasn't among the surprise Mando guest stars on The Book of Boba Fett that included Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), and Emily Swallow (Armorer), but he will reprise his role for The Mandalorian season three. While there's no set date for release yet, at the very least, they have Obi-Wan Kenobi to look forward to on May 25.