Bob's Burgers Actor Jay Johnston Reportedly Banned Over Capitol Riot

What do you get when you cross a voice actor who's been a part of FOX's Bob's Burgers cast for eleven seasons with a bunch of whacked-out Trump supporters engaging in a whole lot of rioting, violence, and treason on January 6, 2021? Well, according to The Daily Beast, you get your butt banned from ever voicing that role ever again. And that's what's allegedly going on with Jay Johnston (Arrested Development, Mr. Show, Modern Family), with the site reporting that the long-running animated series will no longer have Johnston voice Jimmy Pesto Sr., Bob's restaurant-owning, across-the-street rival. And though sources say that the network and show are not looking to make "a big deal" about the move, it is being described as a "ban" based on the voice actor's connection to the events of that day.

Back in March, Johnston name first surfaced as being directly connected to other traitors who looked to overthrow the government because they're sore losers when folks online noticed the striking similarity between the voice actor and both a poster the FBI released as well as a video of the riots near the Capitol steps. In the clip, "Suspect #247" is seen photographing Trump's legion of traitors while they showed just how much they don't believe "blue lives matter" when it keeps them from assaulting & killing law enforcement officers all because their soft, squishy little feelings got hurt when their third-rate cult leader lost an election he tried rigging every way possible to go his way.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now to be clear, FOX and the folks over at Bob's Burgers have never confirmed that it was actually Johnston in the image and video released by the FBI, and the voice actor has not been arrested or charged with any crimes for his activities. And when it comes to comments, FOX, Disney, or Johnston are keeping mum on the reporting (at least at the time of this writing). One thing The Daily Beast made sure to remind folks of is that Johnston had appeared on Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes' 2015 show. So how does that connect with the criminal act on January 6th? The far-right extremist group that likes to cosplay as if they're real military saw 60+ of its members scooped up over what went down that day.

Still, some of Johnston's previous co-stars took to Twitter earlier this year to offer their views on Johnston and his connections to Trump and these righteously pathetic right-wingers in tweets that have since been taken down. Some of those include his Harmontown co-stars Cassandra Church ("I'm no detective, but I do know Jay. He said he was there. And that's him in the picture. So…") and Spencer Crittenden (tweeting that Johnston was "also a craven Trump supporter and was there at the time"); as well as actor/writer Tim Heidecker (Bob's Burgers guest star), who tweeted at one point that he had "fully confirmed through reliable sources" that Johnston was the individual in the FBI image and video (before removing the tweet, and adding that it "shouldn't be used as some kind of official source of information or verification").