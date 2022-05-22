Bob's Burgers DIY: Trying Out the Papaya Was a Rolling Stone Burger

While approaching the end of season 12 of Bob's Burgers, as well as the premiere of The Bob's Burgers Movie, I decided to make a burger from a classic episode, "Burgerboss". Running over to my local library (shout out to libraries for being the boss bitches they are) I obtained a copy of The Bob's Burgers Burger Book Real Recipes for Joke Burgers. What happened next was a blend of chaos, salsa, teamwork, and a delicious burger.

The recipe for the burger originated in season 2 episode 4 of Bob's Burgers with the burger of the day, "Papaya Was A Rolling Stone Burger." Along with the recipe in the cookbook is a line of iconic pixelated icons walking across the bottom of the page reminiscent of the themes from the episode.

While I diced up some fresh papaya, mango, and avocado, mixing them with diced red onions and some herbs (and interestingly some orange juice), my partner worked on the ingredients going into the beef itself and cooking that. Turning on some Bob's Burgers in the background made the whole salsa-making process that much nicer. What was awesome about this topping for the burger was how yummy it was with chips when we had extra amounts.

After plating and taking some proud photos of the "Papaya Was A Rolling Stone Burger", me and my partner took a big bite of our burgers while the "Burgerboss" episode played on TV and we did our own celebratory food wiggles. It was delicious and that's big for me to say with how often I can be picky with some combinations. The sweet yet tangy taste of the salsa alongside the spice from the burger itself was a savory, sweet, and overall delightful mouth journey.

Refreshing yet incredibly filling, this Bob's Burgers meal was awesome and was made even better when platted on my themed plates purchased a while back from T.J. Maxx. I and my partner will likely try more recipes from the cookbook going forward since this one went well for us. I highly recommend trying some of them out, especially if figuring out what to eat can be a chore some days. It's fun to have the simplicity of a burger with the fun additions found by Bob's Burgers' creative minds. I had a lot of fun preparing the burger and if you've done something similar tell me about it in the comments below, I'd love to hear how it went!

Episode Store & Van Titles: "A Fridge Too Far: Used Appliances" & "Chester The De-Pester"