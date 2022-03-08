Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 13 Review: We Can't All Be Schmitty

FOX's Bob's Burgers explored the character of Teddy, specifically his past deployment in the Navy and a nerve-wracking event to say goodbye to an old submarine. Warning, spoilers may be ahead so watch the episode and return if you don't want anything revealed to you.

With a plea from Teddy, Linda convinces Bob and the kids to help their friend's confidence by attending a ceremony with him that includes some embarrassing old memories and an unfortunate nickname. While Bob, Tina, and Gene attempt to learn how to tie knots at the kids' table, Linda and Louise try to help Teddy gain some confidence at the ceremony. Berated by the instructor/former-navy man, Bob seemed to be the only one who couldn't even start to tie any sort of knot shown to him but kept getting identified as a crew member by the name of Schmitty. While Gene and Tina tried to give their dad some encouraging words and lift his spirits, not all seemed to help. While the knots became even more frustrating for one side of the boat, Louise and Linda's gift of a part of the boat (the deck bell), ended up being a curse for the embarrassed Teddy who remembers the sound from falling off the boat years and years ago.

From the band playing a rendition of Heart's song "Barracuda" to the ship itself being named the USS Gertrude Stein, the writing and puns crafted on this episode of Bob's Burgers were sublime. Bob slowly talking himself through the easiest knot when helping Teddy bring up a former-shipmate from falling overboard was so fucking funny to me and a tad too relatable. Not to mention Linda's confession of calling her friends for a year pretending to be a killer was so casually dropped I spit out my water just before credits. I love the random stuff she ends up confessing to.

It was awesome to see such a longtime character like Teddy become confident in that rescuing role and to let down his guarded self. Not a favorite episode, but I was happy to see a well-rounded story like this one that included Teddy in such a good way. It's easy to continue to make a character who may have a tendency to be a tad dense the butt of every joke, but it's harder to evolve and develop the character as I saw in this episode. Let me know in the comments below what you thought of this episode of Bob's Burgers!

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 13 "Frigate Me Knot" Review by Brittney Bender 8 / 10 Teddy became an evolved character in this episode of FOX's Bob's Burgers and while a little rough at spots, every scene gave a lot of heart and a lot of laughs. Credits Network FOX