Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: animation, bento box animation, bobs burgers, bobs burgers season 14, fox, hulu, images

Bob's Burgers Season 14 Episode 1 Images; Favorite Belcher Adventures

Returning on October 1st, FOX's Bob's Burgers fans are in for a Western-themed Season 14 opener - with images released for the show's return.

The Belcher family go western as they return to FOX on October 1st for the season 14 premiere of Bob's Burgers. When Linda (John Roberts) and Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) suggest the kids do chores, the family ends up in a showdown in the "Fight at the Not Okay Chore-ral" season premiere episode. Our favorites will obviously return, such as Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Tina (Dan Mintz). Season 14 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Rachel Dratch, Jillian Bell, Billy Eichner, and Sarah Silverman. Season 14 premieres on FOX on October 1 at 9 PM EST and will be available on Hulu the following day.

With images for the first episode of this season of Bob's Burgers summoning memories of past Belcher adventures, let's go through three favorite episodes to help prep for the Western chaos ahead. First up is a classic and personal favorite of mine, and it's from the very first season of the series, but it's also likely not what you'd guess I'd pick from season one. "Sacred Cow," the third episode from season one, is a hilarious and iconic half-hour exploration of bonkers Belcher chaos and adventure. Next up is "Food Truckin'" from season two, episode five. And lastly is the first episode from season four, "A River Runs Through Bob," a classic family adventure full of chaos and camping gone wrong.

FOX's Bob's Burgers is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season. Let us know in the comments below your favorite Belcher adventure from a past season!

Everyone wish a happy birthday to Dan Mintz! Formal dress code required. pic.twitter.com/cYldCLqdN1 — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) September 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!