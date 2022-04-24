Bone: Jeff Smith Responds to Netflix News with Comic: "Never Again"

To say that last week was a rough one for Netflix would be a dramatic understatement. By the close of Tuesday, April 19, the streaming giant had been dealt a major blow by Wall Street, ending the trading day down 35% (its biggest one-day selloff since 2004), losing $54 billion in market value in the process. The hit came after co-CEO Reed Hastings reported that Netflix had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022 (a number that would've grown by another 500,000 when factoring in the Russian market being shut off) and an expected 2 million drop in the current quarter. So the streamer has been in "let's try to fix whatever's broken" mode, looking to things like an ad-supported second subscriber tier, cracking down on password sharing, and more. And according to The Wrap, that also means some serious pulling back & change in creative focus when it comes to the streamer's animation- changes that resulted in the cancellation of the long-awaited animated adaptation of Jeff Smith's graphic novel series Bone.

In response to not just the Netflix decision but his graphic novel's past history of attempts by Nickelodeon and Warner Bros. to bring the beloved work to the big screen, Jeff Smith posted a new comic that includes a nod to the late, great Charles Schultz. In the piece, Fone Bone (in full-on Charlie Brown mode) keeps trying to kick the "football" offered by studios promising to bring the graphic novel to the screen. And of course, each time the studio (represented by Phoney) pulled the football away. And if there was any confusion about how Smith is feeling about it all, the comic ends with Fone saying, "Never again." Unfortunately, we can't post or reprint the comic response that smith created, but if you want to check it out then you can take a look at the tweet for yourselves here.