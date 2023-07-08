Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: bones, David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel, fox, hart hanson, procedural, renewal, revival, wga, WGA Strike

Bones Creator, EP on Series Revival Chances: "We Do Keep Talking"

On the WGA West picket line, Bones creator/EP Hart Hanson & EP Stephen Nathan discussed what would need to happen for a series revival.

Nostalgia for a Bones revival isn't just for fans of the Fox series, as creator Hart Hanson recently acknowledged his hope to bring the story back to the audience's screens. Imagining Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Booth (David Boreanaz) back on the screen would be a potentially smart move. The continual rise of procedurals and shows similar to Hanson's is prevalent on streaming today. The series ran for 12 seasons and over 240 episodes, starting back in 2005 and ending in 2017.

In Bones, Brennan, a highly skilled forensic anthropologist who works at the Jeffersonian Institute in Washington, D.C., and writes novels on the side, and her FBI partner, Booth, have taken on cases other law enforcement can't solve and proven to be a formidable partnership, both at work and at home. Over the course of the series, Brennan has devoted herself to her career, to Booth, with whom she's had two children, and to her team at the Jeffersonian. They include best friend Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), an artist who specializes in reconstructing facial features and crime scenes; Angela's husband, Hodgins, a conspiracy theorist and expert on insects, spores, and minerals, who is affectionately known as "the slime and bug guy"; Dr. Camille "Cam" Saroyan (Tamara Taylor), the street-smart and centered coroner; and Booth's most recent colleague at the FBI, Special Agent James Aubrey (John Boyd), a young, intrepid FBI agent with a voracious appetite for solving crime, junk food and career advancement.

Mike Royce was running Enlisted on the Fox lot while Bones was in production and through no fault of ours a prank war started between the two shows no matter how much Mike and I said, "No, no, no. Stop!" but Bones definitely won. pic.twitter.com/E7e6cRfXUp — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) July 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

At a recent Bones reunion WGA picket line, Hanson and EP Stephen Nathan both spoke on the nostalgia for the series. The cast and creative team are still in contact and have discussed schedules often. Hanson spoke of potential barriers to a revival, saying "It's complicated now because Fox broadcast 'Bones,' but Disney now bought 20th, so they own [the show]. It would take a million agents and lawyers to figure out who owns what and what platform it would show on." That makes complete sense and is something they'll have to navigate if they do revive the loved series. Hanson may be completely on-board but according to him "Of course, it all depends on David and Emily. Without both of them, no." Booth and Brennan are the keys to a revival of Bones. If anything, the revival could happen, but it likely wouldn't be as long-lived as the 12 seasons the original series ran for. There's the good and bad with a series revival; we'll have to wait some time and see what comes from this in the future. Let us know in the comments below if you'd like to see a revival of Bones.

Will there ever be a #Bones revival? The show's creator says there is hope: "We do keep talking. Every once in a while, we are all nostalgic enough to go, 'Maybe we should do it again.'" https://t.co/B0AZnCXLad pic.twitter.com/rwXFWNZIpB — Variety (@Variety) July 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

