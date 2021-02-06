Boo, Bitch: Lana Condor Will Lead, EP Ghostly Netflix Comedy Series

A Netflix favorite star, Lana Condor, has landed a lead role and executive producer role in an upcoming limited series on the platform by the name of Boo, Bitch. The series is set to be a teen comedy based on a ghostly and hilarious concept. Condor's character, a high school senior, will experience some unforeseen delays as she's attempting to break out of the boredom-based routine she's been in. Wanting to reach out of the comfortable bubble, her character is expected to experience waking up as a ghost just as her life seems to be getting the freedom she's sought out. In charge of the production of the series will be Erin Ehrlich, who worked on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and King of the Hill, and Lauren Lungerich, who worked on On My Block and Awkward.

Boo, Bitch will include eight episodes that are 30 minutes each. The plot revolving around a high schooler becoming excited about living life in an epic way, only to wake up as a ghost just when stuff is getting good, is hilarious and weirdly relatable for many younger individuals today. The Netflix series will be based on an original script by Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak, who will also be acting as showrunners, co-executive producers, and co-creators. Lana Condor is riding high on the Netflix wave of success, with her latest and last installment in the "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" film franchise arriving on February 12th. The last film of Condor's for that series, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, will be wrapping up the story of her most well-known character of Lara Jean Covey. Boo, Bitch may be another hit Netflix can add to their list, but we'll have to wait on that. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below if you're interested in what Netflix has coming up.