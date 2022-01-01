Boba Fett? We Think The Book of Fennec Shand Would Sound Much Better

Boba Fett is hot in the streets, as The Book of Boba Fett debuted on Wednesday to great fanfare and… not-so-great reviews and such. Plenty of fans are enjoying it (I think?) on social media, though one theme is starting to pop up in a lot of posts I am seeing. Fennec Shand, played by Ming Na-Wen, is a fellow bounty hunter who made a pretty memorable debut in The Mandalorian and is the character everyone seems to actually care about. So…why isn't this her show?

Boba Fett As Fennec's Back-Up? That Sounds Better

Fennec is so much more interesting. To me, fair or not, Boba Fett died in that Sarlacc pit. End of story. But, since I am not in charge of the "Star Wars," I would have been much more interested in Fennec being the one who has Boba as her number two, taking over the void left by Jabba. Maybe through that, you could have told the story of how he *survived* and is now back. Hell, towards the end of the season, have him turn on her and they go to war with each other. This is actually what I think might happen anyway, but I just don't want to see it through Boba Fett's perspective.

Wen is such a powerhouse actress, I would have loved to really see her get a chance to lead a series and make Fennec the strong, female crime lord that they dropped the ball making Kira from Solo by never following up on it. I really think they missed an opportunity here, a chance to create a new legacy in the "Star Wars" universe, by yet again playing on nostalgia and fan service yet again, a problem that is plaguing Lucasfilm more and more these days.

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes debuting on Wednesdays.