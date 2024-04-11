Bookish: Mark Gatiss (Doctor Who, Sherlock) Set for Detective Drama

Posted in: TV | Tagged: alibi, bbc, Bookish, British crime drama, doctor who, mark gatiss, polly walker

Mark Gatiss writes and tackles the lead role in Bookish, a new mystery series for Alibi set after WWII about a closeted consulting detective.

Mark Gatiss will write and star in Bookish, a new detective drama for British crime channel Alibi . Gatiss, best known for co-creating Sherlock with Steven Moffat , writing for and occasionally guest-starring on Doctor Who, and various genre projects for British television, will star as the "erudite and unconventional" Gabriel Book, who helps the police to solve a variety of mysterious crimes. Because every British detective has to solve mysterious crimes.

Bookish will feature three cases, with each storyline spanning across two episodes. The series is set in 1946 London and will see Gabriel Book as a self-appointed consultant detective to the local police, whose books help him with all the knowledge he needs to solve the mysterious crimes that present themselves. Book has gathered around him a host of lovable, damaged misfits whom he informally protects, cajoles, and mentors. Polly Walker will play Book's wife, Trottie. The pair are in a 'lavender' marriage to help conceal Book's true sexual orientation in a time when it was illegal to be gay. Other cast members include Joely Richardson, Daniel Mays, Jonas Nay, Connor Finch will star as Jack, Elliot Levey as Inspector Bliss, and Buket Kömür as Nora.

Gatiss said: "To misquote 'Goodfellas,' 'All my life I've wanted to be a detective!' I couldn't be more excited to be bringing this series to the screen and to plunge viewers into our intoxicating version of post-war London. It's an under-examined time and an under-examined world, and Bookish is the strange, funny, and thrilling show that I've always wanted to make."

Head of drama for UKTV Helen Perry added, "UKTV is the home for writers' passion projects, and we are so proud to be working with the exceptionally talented Mark Gatiss on his, along with the effervescent team at Eagle Eye. Mark's unique detective thriller is full of wit and heart, with a central platonic love story that is sure to enthrall audiences. And because Book is a gay man, at a time when it was illegal to be so, we are proud that the drama shines a light on an important LGBTQ+ story. The star-studded cast Eagle Eye have already put together is a tribute to the sure-fire hit Bookish is to become."

Bookish will premiere air on Alibi in 2025.