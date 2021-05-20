Boons and Curses Coming To Netflix From Jaydeep Hasrajani

Boons and Curses is a new action-comedy animated series from creator Jaydeep Hasrajani. The show will tell the tale of a magical land called Maya, and a warrior named Baan, the last hope to hold off the evil enemy The Raj."Growing up, I used to think of the hyphen in "Indian-American" as a separator between two parts of myself. With Boons and Curses, I want to turn that hyphen from a wall into a bridge, not just for me, but for anybody who has ever felt that they were caught between two worlds. Using the beauty of South Asian mythology, folktales, and culture, our talented and passionate crew is so eager to share an exciting and hilarious adventure that can resonate with everyone the world over."

Boons And Curses Sounds Amazing To Be Honest

Here is the official logline from Netflix: "In the magical land of Maya, a cosmic war is on the horizon. The Raj and his monstrous army threaten to destroy any who stand against them! The universe itself hangs in the balance and our only hope is… 3 feet tall and made of butter. Claiming to be a cursed warrior from another time, Baan may have been transformed into solid ghee but he won't let that stop him! Teaming up with Rani, a young thief with delusions of grandeur, Baan must use every arrow in his quiver if he wants to defeat the Raj. Heavily inspired by ancient South Asia, Boons and Curses is an adventure-comedy highlighting the myths and legends that have enraptured generations."

Honestly, this sounds like a complete home run. Boons and Curses was part of a slew of animation announcements from Netflix this morning, all of them featuring Asian-American creators and settings. Pretty neat to see them heading in this direction, especially in the animation realm. Look for more on this as we find it out, this will be one to keep an eye on.