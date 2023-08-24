Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, Bosch, bosch: legacy, freevee, harry bosch, Michael Connelly, season 2

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Teaser Trailer Confirms October Return

With a two-episode Season 2 premiere set for Amazon Freevee on October 20th, here's a look at an official teaser trailer for Bosch: Legacy.

This week brought some very telling images for fans of bestselling author Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch when it comes to the second season of Freevee & Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy. As the preview images confirmed, the new season will be picking up right where things left off – meaning Harry (Welliver) and the team will be on the hunt to find Maddie (Madison Lintz) – and take down whoever it was that abducted her. And those images came with the promise of a teaser or trailer arriving on Thursday – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. And if you thought Harry was having a rough time of things based on just the images, just wait until you check out the clip below. And if that's not enough to entice you, how about we also have the date in October when the series will start hitting screens? Take a look…

Here's a look at the teaser for Bosch: Legacy that was released earlier today – with the Amazon Freevee series set to make a two-episode return on October 20th:

Bosch: Legacy Seasons 2 & 3 & Expanding Universe

Back in May, we learned that Bosch: Legacy had been officially renewed for a third season. In addition, we also had some serious additions to the Season 2 cast, with David Denman (Mare of Easttown), Patrick Brennan (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2), Rafael Cabrera (Too Old to Die Young), Bruce Davison (X–Men), Jessica Camacho (All Rise), Guy Wilson (Angelyne), and Anthony Michael Hall (The Dead Zone) joining. During Season 2, Bosch (Welliver) and Chandler (Mimi Rogers) work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's (Madison Lintz) law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers' murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion. Denman is set as Kurt Dockweiler, with Brennan as David Foster, Davison as James Rafferty, Camacho as Jade Quinn, Wilson as Det. Kevin Long, and Hall as Special Agent Will Barron.

Also returning for the second season are Jamie Hector (Det. Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).

In February, we learned that Amazon Studios and Connelly were going to be expanding the "Bosch" universe in a very big way. Of course, there's a second season of Bosch: Legacy on the way (possibly this fall). But now, fans can look also forward to spinoff series focused on Detective Jerry Edgar (with Jamie Hector finalizing a deal to reprise his role) as well as on Detective Renee Ballard, who has yet to appear in a "Bosch" television series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!