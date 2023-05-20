Bosch Universe: Michael Connelly Book Update, TV Series Implications While we wait for Bosch: Legacy Season 2 & the upcoming "Bosch" spinoff shows, let's catch up with Michael Connelly's literary universe.

Desert Star might be one of the best of Michael Connelly's recent Bosch novels, or Bosch and Ballard novels. It presents major new stages in the lives and careers of Bosch and Ballard. It's been a year since their previous novel, The Dark Hours, which ended with Ballard having quit the LAPD in disgust at the inertia and corruption she had to step over to close two major cases in the week of the New Year and agreeing to become partners in his private investigations business. Then Ballard is approached by the Chief of Police, who was impressed by her work and offers to rehire her with the offer to write her own ticket at the LAPD.

Major Changes in Bosch and Ballard's Lives

When Desert Star begins, Ballard knocks on Bosch's door to offer him a place as a voluntary investigator in the new Cold Cases division she now heads. Bosch was angry that she decided to stay at the LAPD after agreeing to go into business with him, and this is her attempt to make things up with him. Their big case is an unsolved murder that always stuck in Bosch's craw, and he uses this as his last chance to set things right because his cancer has returned, and he's ready to check out. We won't spoil the story for you, as you should read the book yourself for the pleasure of discovering the story twists and its revelations about both Bosch and Ballard. We will tell you, however, that the end of the book offered hints of what the plot of the next book would be. The next novel, coming in November this year, is a Lincoln Lawyer novel with Bosch's half-brother Micky Haller as the main character, but Connelly promised that Bosch would play a big part in it.

"Resurrection Walk" is the Next The Lincoln Lawyer Book

The new Lincoln Lawyer book is called Resurrection Walk. And Connelly has released the first two chapters on his official website as a preview and taster for what's to come for Harry Bosch's family and extended circle.

Here's what the official synopsis says: "Lincoln Lawyer Mickey Haller enlists the help of his half-brother, Harry Bosch, to prove the innocence of a woman convicted of killing her husband.

Defense attorney Mickey Haller is back, taking the long-shot cases, where the chances of winning are one in a million. He agrees to represent a woman in prison for killing her husband, a sheriff's deputy. Despite her conviction four years earlier, she still maintains her innocence. Haller enlists his half-brother, retired LAPD Detective Harry Bosch, as investigator. Reviewing the case, Bosch sees something that doesn't add up, and a sheriff's department intent on bringing a quick search for justice in the killing of one of its own.

The path to justice for both the lawyer and his investigator is fraught with danger from those who don't want the case reopened. And they will stop at nothing to keep the Haller-Bosch dream team from uncovering what the deputy's killing was really about."

Bosch, Haller & Ballard In First Two Chapters of "Resurrection Walk"

Here's what's in the first two chapters: about a year has passed, and Micky Haller has already gotten the innocent man that Ballard and Bosch told him about at the end of the last book out of jail. Bosch is now working for Haller since Haller started his own Innocence Project to represent wrongfully convicted people. Bosch is now in an experimental cancer treatment program at UCLA because his daughter talked him into it. Ballard is still head of the new Cold Cases division.

How Do the Books Influence the Bosch TV Universe?

You might wonder how the books impact the Bosch shows. The Bosch of the show's universe is getting older, but he hasn't been diagnosed with cancer yet. That's probably something the show is keeping in its back pocket if they ever feel the need to use it.

We're getting a Jerry Edgar spinoff set in Miami where Bosch's former LAPD partner from the mothership show goes undercover in the Haitian community in Miami for the FBI. We're finally getting a Ballard show in development where she works in a Cold Cases division of the LAPD instead of the thankless night shift her earlier stories were set in. It looks like working the Cold Cases division is a better format for the show because setting it in the night shift would mean a lot of night shoots, which are harder for the cast and crew. Being able to shoot during the day without too many night scenes is also better for the budget. We still don't know if Titus Welliver will cameo or guest star in the Ballard series. In the meantime, we have the second season of Bosch: Legacy premiering this year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!