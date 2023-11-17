Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Bosch, harry bosch, Michael Connelly, prime video, Renée Ballard

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Amazon's Prime Video is expanding Michael Connelly's Bosch universe with a 10-episode series order for a Renée Ballard spinoff series.

Article Summary Prime Video orders 10 episodes for a Renée Ballard series based on Michael Connelly's work.

Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood will serve as series showrunners.

The series follows Detective Ballard leading the LAPD’s new cold case division.

An "Untitled J. Edgar Project" is still reportedly in development at Prime Video.

Back in February of this year, the news hit that Amazon's Prime Video was looking to expand the universe of Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch with two potential spinoffs – and earlier today, they made it official when it comes to one of them. The streaming service has given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. "It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partner for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of 'Bosch: Legacy.' Fans of the books will love it," shared Connelly when the news was first announced.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

"From books to screen, Michael Connelly creates authentic and suspenseful stories led by distinctive characters who make audiences care and connect. Renée Ballard is one of those characters. She instantly captivated readers with hints of a troubled past and a protective layer of idiosyncrasies she developed to survive," shared Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement when the series order was first announced. "We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard's personal approach to pursuing justice."

The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

