Boston Blue S01E02: "Teammates" Overview, Image Gallery Released

Check out the overview and images for CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue S02E02: "Teammates."
Published
Tue, 07 Oct 2025 14:37:05 -0500 by Ray Flook
In the "Blue Bloods" spinoff series,
Donnie Wahlberg's NYPD Det. Danny Reagan heads north to take a position with the Boston Police Department. Paired up with Det. Lena Silver ( Sonequa Martin-Green), Danny realizes pretty quickly that his new partner comes with her own family history in law enforcement. With only ten days to go until its premiere, CBS has released an official overview and image gallery for Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Boston Blue S02E02: "Teammates." Lena and Danny find themselves investigating a murder case with ties to one of Mae's ( Gloria Reuben) court cases, while Jonah ( Marcus Scribner) and Sean ( Mika Amonsen) prepare for their day. Here's an update rundown of what's ahead with the first season:
Pictured (L-R): Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver. Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver, and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: John Medland/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Boston Blue S01E01: "Faith and Family" & S01E02: "Teammates" Preview
Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 1: "Faith and Family" – In the series premiere, NYPD detective Danny Reagan ( Donnie Wahlberg) teams up with Boston detective Lena Silver ( Sonequa Martin-Green) to investigate a deadly fire at a tech company. As they dig deeper, they uncover a complex web of secrets involving facial recognition technology, family ties, and a search for justice that brings the Silver and Reagan families closer together. Directed by Anthony Hemingway, with a story by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.
Pictured (L-R): Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 2: "Teammates" – Lena ( Sonequa Martin-Green) and Danny ( Donnie Wahlberg) are pulled into a high-stakes murder investigation when a whistleblower tied to one of Mae's ( Gloria Reuben) court cases is found dead. Meanwhile, Jonah ( Marcus Scribner) and Sean ( Mika Amonsen) prepare for their first official day on the job. Directed by Randy Zisk, with a story by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.
Pictured (L-R): Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver. Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver, and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: John Medland/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CBS's
Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver ( Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver ( Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver ( Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver ( Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters ( Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean ( Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.
CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.
