Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: boston blue

Boston Blue Season 1 Ep. 6: "Code of Ethics" Preview; December Update

Along with our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Boston Blue S01E06: "Code of Ethics," we have a look at what's ahead for December.

Article Summary Boston Blue S01E06 "Code of Ethics" sees Danny and Lena tracking a serial home invader with NYPD's Maria Baez.

Xochitl Gomez debuts as Penny, a mysterious new presence shaking up Sean's storyline this season.

December episodes preview major personal and professional challenges for the Boston Blue team.

Expect twists in "Baggage Claim," family drama in "In the Name..." and fallout in "Collateral Damage."

Based on our updated preview for S01E06: "Code of Ethics," CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue has no plans to head into its Thanksgiving break on a quiet note. After checking out the drama on tap for tonight's episode, stick around because the action picks back up in December. We've got early looks at December 5th's S01E07: "Baggage Claim," December 12th's S01E08: "In the Name of the Father, And of the Son …," and December 19th's S01E09: "Collateral Damage."

Boston Blue Season 1 Episodes 6-9 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 6: "Code of Ethics" – With an assist from NYPD's Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), Danny and Lena hunt down a serial home invader. Sean's budding romance faces unexpected complications. Meanwhile, Mae and Sarah uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Terence Paul Winter. Xochitl Gomez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) is joining the cast this season in a recurring role with this episode. Gomez's Penny is a quick-witted, charming young woman with a mysterious past who crashes into Sean's (Mika Amonsen) life.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 7: "Baggage Claim" – Lena's pursuit of justice forces Danny into an unexpected role reversal, while Sarah faces a personal dilemma that tests her resolve. Meanwhile, Mae contends with political pressure, and Sean and Jonah uncover more than they anticipated during a routine case. Directed by Monica Raymund, with a story by Dave Metzger.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 8: "In the Name of the Father, And of the Son …" – Danny and Lena's investigation into a robbery gone wrong quickly turns personal, pushing Lena to devise a bold plan that tests Mae's boundaries. Meanwhile, Sean and Jonah face rising tensions with Boston's firefighters, and Sarah clashes with boyfriend Seth over family discipline. Directed by Bridget Moynahan, with a story by John Dove.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 9: "Collateral Damage" – Mae faces public and family backlash over the consequences of her past decisions, while Sarah struggles with guilt that pushes her to take risks in pursuit of justice. At the same time, Lena and Danny dive into a tense homicide case, and Jonah's anger over his father's death threatens to unravel fragile family ties. Directed by Randy Zisk, with a story by Estevan.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!