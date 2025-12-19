Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Bowen Yang, snl

Bowen Yang Departing SNL After This Weekend's Ariana Grande/Cher Show

The news hit on Friday that SNL star Bowen Yang will be departing the series after this weekend's Ariana Grande/Cher midseason finale.

When the final credits roll on this weekend's year-ending, holiday-themed edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live with host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher, SNL star Bowen Yang will be saying goodbye for the last time as a cast member. First joining SNL as a writer in 2018, Yang would become a featured player during Season 45 and a full cast member with Season 47. Though not exactly the norm, Yang joins SNL alums Cecily Strong, Molly Shannon, Dana Carvey, Eddie Murphy, and others when it comes to exiting the long-running sketch comedy and music series early. At the time of the initial reporting, neither reps for Yang nor for SNL would comment on the news.

During Thursday's Studio 8H promos (which you can check out above), Cher had to go "Moonstruck" on a very excited Grande and Yang to keep them focused. Following that, Cher revealed the gift she brought for the two of them. Finally, Cher, Grande, and Yang did their part to make sure "Olivia" feels demographically seen.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

