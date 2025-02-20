Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Blackpink, boyfriend on demand, Jisoo

Boyfriend on Demand: Blackpink's Jisoo and Seo In-guk Set for Rom-Com

Jisoo (Blackpink) and Seo In-guk star in Netflix's rom-com series Boyfriend on Demand, set in a world of social media and virtual reality.

Netflix has greenlit a new Korean romantic comedy series, Boyfriend on Demand (still a working title), featuring Blackpink member Jisoo and Seo In-guk from Doom at Your Service and Café Minamdang. The high-concept series features an overworked webtoon producer (because somehow, in Korean romantic comedies, comics creators who do webtoons are considered a glamourous job now for Gen Z. Go figure) who discovers romance through a subscription-based virtual reality dating program.

Jisoo will play Seo Mi-rae, who longs for a second chance at love in virtual reality. Accustomed to a nonexistent dating life due to her hectic schedule, Mi-rae receives a 'Monthly Boyfriend' device by chance. Entering this virtual reality, she encounters unrealistically perfect boyfriends, awakening her dormant desires for romance. Seo In-guk will play Park Kyeong-nam, Mi-rae's colleague and rival webtoon producer. He's capable and competent at work, but Mi-rae feels uneasy around him. Despite his indifferent and cold demeanor, he's a character with surprising secrets, sure to stir emotions in Mi-rae. The series continues Netflix's investment in Korean content, following the streamer's string of hits in the romance genre. Earlier this month, Netflix unveiled its 2025 slate. The funny thing here? The K-pop group Blackpink is bigger than any TV series or movie its members show up in.

The series marks Jisoo's latest acting venture following her success in Disney+ and JTBC's Snowdrop and her new Prime Video series "Newtopia," which debuted in February and follows a couple's journey to reunite amid a zombie outbreak in Seoul. In Newtopia, Park Jeon-min plays Lee Jae-yoon, a man completing his mandatory military service, while Jisoo takes on the role of Kang Young-joo, his girlfriend navigating early career challenges and they break up until the zombie apocalypse hits, then she changes her mind and tries to get back to him. Blackpink members have been branching out into acting, with Jennie appearing in the disastrous HBO miniseries The Idol in 2023 and, most recently, Lisa making her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus.

