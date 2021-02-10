Brackets for AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, checking in before I head to the bar with the House Impeachment Managers to celebrate today's arguments and to watch AEW Dynamite. On YouTube, AEW has released a Bracketology video looking at the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament set to kick off tonight on AEW Dynamite. Leyla Hirsch and Thunder Rosa will compete in the first opening-round match on the U.S. side of the brackets.

The brackets are set up with an American side and a Japanese side. The matches from Japan will take place in that country, with the first four opening round matches set to air on AEW's YouTube channel on Monday. Yuka Sakazaki will take on Mei Suruga, Veny will take on Emi Sakura, Maki Itoh will take on Ryo Mizunami, and Aja Kong will face Rin Kadokura in the opening round on the Japanese side.

On the American side, in addition to Rosa and Hirsch, Serena Deeb will take on Riho, Tay Conti will face Nyla Rose, and Britt Baker will face Anna Jay. The winners of each side will eventually go on to face each other, and the winner of that match will be the new number contender for Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's Championship.

Watch the full video below, comrades. Until next time: Socialism or death.

