Brand New Cherry Flavor: Netflix Unleashes Horror Series This August

Brand New Cherry Flavor is a new horror series coming to Netflix next month from Channel Zero masterminds Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion. The series is an adaptation of Todd Grimson's novel of the same name, and will star Rosa Salazar of Alita: Battle Angel fame, as well as Catherine Keener (Get Out), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora), Jeff Ward ("Agents of Shield") and Manny Jacinto ("The Good Place"), along with Hannah Levien (The Magicians, Siren), Leland Orser (I Am The Night, Berlin Station) and Patrick Fischler (The Right Stuff, Defending Jacob).

Here's a look at the official teaser for Brand New Cherry Flavor, set to hit Netflix on August 13:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Brand New Cherry Flavor: Limited Series | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwPLJHIgLkM)

Lisa N. Nova (Rosa Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hit men, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people. And Lisa's going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive.

This looks like someone trying to be American Horror Story, and I mean that as a compliment. I loved Channel Zero, and the weirder it got, the stronger the seasons were, and this certainly looks like it may get pretty weird. Also kudos to Netflix for recognizing that horror is having a moment right now, and jumping on that wave to give creators another avenue to get their projects out there. Brand New Cherry Flavor will debut on Netflix on August 13th, which of course is a Friday.

