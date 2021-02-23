Braun Strowman Inserts Himself Into WWE Title Scene

Braun Strowman inserted himself into the WWE title scene, obtaining a match against Bobby Lashley for the chance to face Bobby Lashley and The Miz in a triple threat title match next week. Strowman got involved in a discussion between Miz and Lashley over the title shot Miz owed Lashley for beating up Drew McIntyre before Miz cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship last night. Shane McMahon, who took over negotiations from Adam Pearce, made both tonight's match between Lashley and Strowman and next week's match between Miz, Lashley, and possibly Strowman official.

From Bleeding Cool's WWE Raw report:

Adam Pearce brings out Lashley, MVP, Miz, and Morrison. Miz refuses to make a decision. He says he needs more time to decide who to face, as lots of people want title shots. MVP reminds him of their deal. Miz begs for more time, even a week before he has to have the match. Which may not have been the best idea, because now Braun Strowman comes out. He says he's far more "clarified" than Bobby Lashley for a title shot. Everyone starts arguing and then Shane McMahon comes out.

The fake crowd goes wild with a Shane-O-Mac chant. McMahon says people can't just demand title shots around here. (Uh, has he ever watched the show?) Strowman says Shane sucks, everyone here sucks, and Strowman wants a title match tonight. Shane says that idea sucks. Strowman says if he can't have a match against the champ, give him one against the challenger.

Shane likes that idea. Miz and Morrison also like it. Shane makes it official, and he says that if Strowman beats Lashley, he can get added to Miz and Lashley's WWE Championship match next week.

Lashley kneecaps Strowman as everyone is leaving the ring. So now we have a main event for this week AND for next week. That's the farthest ahead WWE has booked something in years.