Breaking Bad: PopCorners Reunion Finds Walt & Jesse Hitting The Road Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are hitting the road in the newest Super Bowl reunion teaser from PopCorners.

At this point, nothing is going to top us seeing Rihanna perform during the NFL, Apple Music & FOX's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next month. But Frito-Lay's PopCorners has locked in second place with an advertising campaign set in Vince Gilligan's and Peter Gould's Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul/"El Camino" universe. That's when we learned that Bryan Cranston would be returning as Walter White (aka Heisenberg), with confirmation on Aaron Paul's return as Jesse Pinkman kicking in not long after. And while we know that the road to the desert ends at the NFL's Super Bowl LVII, a new teaser that was released earlier today finds the duo getting the road trip underway…

Or at least trying to, as you're about to see. Yeah, it looks like it's going to be a long road trip:

Here's a look at the teaser that was released last week, followed by a look back to when we first learned about Cranston & Paul's return to the desert:

Here's the official image reveal via PopCorners' & Cranston's Twitter accounts, with more to come between now and February 12:

"I can definitely imagine revisiting it. Selfishly, I'd like to do so to keep this thing going," Gilligan revealed during an interview last year with Rolling Stone. But before folks start hitting social media looking for when the next spinoff will hit their screens? Relax because if Gilligan does return, it won't be anytime soon. "But without naming any names, I look around at some of the worlds, the universes, the stories that I love, whether they're on TV or in the movies. And I think there's a certain point, and it's hard to define, where you've done too much in the same universe. Just leave it alone," Gilligan elaborated. "And some universes are much bigger and more elastic. Ours is a very small one, Albuquerque, New Mexico, versus some of these worlds and series of movies and TV shows. The main thing I'm scared of is becoming too much of a one-trick pony. Yes, I could do more with this universe. And maybe someday I will, especially if I fail at everything that comes next. Then I'll come crawling back. But right now, whether there's more room to grow or not — and there probably is — I feel like it's time to do something new."