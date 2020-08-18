Bret Hart Talks About the Time He Told His Mom to Kiss His Ass

Bret Hart, WWE Hall-of-Famer and pro wrestling legend was a guest on last week's episode of WWE podcast The Bump. During the interview, Hart got to talking about all the times he had his parents at ringside to watch his performances. In particular, he remembered one time he told his own mother to kiss his ass!

"It never really made me nervous," Hart said of having his parents, Stu and Helen Hart, at ringside. "My mom and dad had been around me sometimes. I remember my mom coming to New York City and watching me wrestle at Madison Square Garden with the Hart Foundation. My dad was with her, and I remember they both sat in the front row. We had a match with The Killer Bees. And my dad had never seen me work as a bad guy, and he wasn't too happy about me being a bad guy. We had so much fun. We had such a great match with the Killer Bees."

"We were on like first or second match, and we tore the house down at the Garden," Hart continued. "We had the Garden rocking for the last… it ended up being a 20-minute draw. But it was such a great match, and we did such a great job of being the bad guys. I remember jumping out of the ring somewhere in the match, and I told my mom to kiss my ass or something like that. I was playing my heel role. But I remember my mom was like stunned. She had her mouth hanging open. She just could not believe how much fun it was to watch me. My dad and my mom never gave it a second thought after that."

Hart says that his wrestling was so good it even got his mom, who was prior to that cynical about wrestling because of working in the business side of the industry, to love watching it as a fan. Hart says his wrestling helped make the last twenty years of Helen's life happier.

"My mom, who was not the greatest wrestling fan because she was always on the business side of it, but watching me wrestle, my mom who I kinda want to say hated wrestling, loved wrestling after that," Hart said. "She loved watching me, whenever I was on TV, good guy or bad guy, she, especially I think as a good guy, she loved that the fans, I had millions of fans call my mom and dad all the time. My mom would talk to them. She loved all of that. I think it made the last twenty years of her life much happier."

Those were different times, for sure, and you definitely should not try calling the parents of any famous wrestlers these days. Still, it's nice to know that Bret was able to use his wrestling to make a positive impact on his parents.