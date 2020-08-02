Bella Twins Conclude Total Bellas Childbirth Storyline with Swerve

There's nothing greater than a long-running wrestling storyline paying off in a satisfying manner, is there? That's why it's great to know that Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan have paid off one of the biggest storylines on the most recent season of Total Bellas: the birth of their second child. Brie Bella announced the birth of a male child on Instagram Sunday. The baby was born on Saturday, August 1st.

That ends the longstanding mystery of the child's sex, as one of the storylines on the show was Daniel Bryan's reluctance to learn the sex from ultrasounds, unlike Nikki Bella and her husband Artem Chigvintsev. They held a "gender reveal party" on the show's season finale. Brie Bella waffled between joining her husband in wanting a surprise and giving into temptation with his sister but ultimately decided to wait until the birth.

Nikki Bella is also pregnant with her first child, and there were originally plans for both children to be born on the same day, but sources report that plans changed at the last minute when Bella and Chigvintsev's son didn't want to spare the spotlight with Baby Danielson. The fact is, it's good for business for both babies to born on separate days. Either birth is a main event level birth for Total Bellas, so putting them on separate shows is a good move to keep fans interested and sell more YouTube videos. The Bella Twins recently announced surpassing the 3 million subscribers mark for their YouTube channel.

Rumors of backstage heat between the children are at this time unsubstantiated, but clearly, there is some one-upmanship at play. Less than two hours after Brie's Instagram post, Nikki Bella posted her own birth announcement. She has also given birth to her baby, but one-upping her twin sister, Nikki gave birth the day before, on July 31st. Look for this to set up a feud for next year's Total Bellas.