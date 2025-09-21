Brilliant Minds Season 2: Check Out Our Previews for S02E01 & S02E02

With NBC and series creator Michael Grassi's Zachary Quinto-starring Brilliant Minds set to kick off its second season this Monday, we've got an early look at what's ahead Dr. Wolf (Quinto) and his team at Bronx General. Along with a look at the official trailer above, we have the official overview and image gallery for S02E01: "The Phantom Hook," official overview for S02E02: "The Contestant," and a sneak peek at the upcoming season:
Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 Previews
Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 1: "The Phantom Hook" – Dr. Wolf helps an MMA fighter with mysterious symptoms. Dr. Pierce considers a career outside of Bronx General.
Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 2: "The Contestant" – A reality show contestant lands at the hospital with an unusual delusion. Dr. Pierce fights for her future at Bronx General.
Inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, season two continues to follow Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx General as they delve into medical mysteries of the mind. Ultimately, they come face-to-face with the question: Who deserves care? The series stars Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon.
Michael Grassi serves as writer and executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Jasmine Russ, Henrik Bastin, Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, and Shefali Malhoutra also executive produce. Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment, The Imaginarium, Grassi Productions, and Tavala produce NBC's Brilliant Minds in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.