Bring Home A Piece Of Beavis and Butt-Head History

Beavis and Butt-Head was hilarious when it aired in the 90s and is hilarious today. When watching it, it's hard not to be nostalgic for that weird, listless slacker culture of the 1990s that today seems like a relic of the past. Like many other glorious relics of the past, we're about to see this one come back. Creator Mike Judge is working on a new Beavis and Butt-Head in 2022, and though we don't yet know what direction the series will take, I personally can't wait to see where this duo will lead us. Before we get the new take on these couch potatoes, let's take a journey to the past with this chance to own a unique production cel from the original Beavis and Butt-Head series.

Here, you can see a wider photograph of the cel so you can see what it'll look like to have this behind-the-scenes piece in your collection.

Take a closer look at the animation drawings that provide the core artwork used in the above production cel.

"Beavis, you dumbass!" Butt-Head's harsh words to his pal hide the fact that he really loves him (why else would he still be sticking around), in MTV's popular animated music video/sitcom, which ran from 1993 to 1997, and for a brief time in 2011. The "bromance" continues in this pair of original hand-painted 12 field production cels, with an added pair of original animation drawings in similar poses. The cels are taped (with removable tape) to a print background, added for presentation purposes. Cel and drawing figure sizes are approximately 6" tall. Overall condition is Very Good with minor handling wear.

It's time, Beavis and Butt-Head fans. Head over to Heritage Auctions now to bid on this production cel and animation drawing group so you can bring home this unique and iconic piece of animation and MTV history.