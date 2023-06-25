Posted in: AEW, NJPW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, forbidden door, njpw, recaps, wrestling

Bryan Danielson Beats Kazuchika Okada by Tapout at Forbidden Door

Bryan Danielson may have beaten Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but was it worth it with the pain it caused true WWE fans? 😤💔🚫

Hey there, wrestling fans! The Chadster here with more thrilling and totally unbiased live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. This time, we're discussing the main event of the night, where Bryan Danielson pulled off an incredibly disrespectful defeat of Kazuchika Okada by submission. Auughh man! So unfair! It's been a long night, but the torment is finally over.

In this highly anticipated main event, the two competitors put on a flashy display for the AEW fans after Danielson entered to his old theme song, The Final Countdown, which pales in comparison to anything by Smash Mouth. The crowd had already started chanting "This is awesome" even before Danielson and Okada touched gloves. They engaged in a series of holds, counters, and takedowns, which took them outside the ring at one point. Okada managed to land a tombstone piledriver on the ramp, but ultimately Danielson made Okada tap out for the win. 🙄

Now, let's get right into it. This match could never hold a candle to the superior product we see in WWE. There's just no comparison! AEW's reliance on crowd-pleasing tactics, stylistic variety, and less micromanaged performances is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡 And let's not forget how Bryan Danielson literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back when he joined AEW. Matches like this are just twisting the knife, folks! You know The Chadster is never happy when something like this happens. 🤦‍♂️

In other news from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito emerged victorious over Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki. Sting and Naito executed an impressive team effort to defeat Suzuki. Of course, it all pales in comparison to the high-quality matches we see on WWE programming. 😏

As if watching this AEW nonsense wasn't bad enough, last night The Chadster recently had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan. What is it with that guy and invading The Chadster's dreams?! In this latest nighttime terror, The Chadster found himself forced onto a stage to perform karaoke duets with Tony Khan, singing only AEW theme songs while the audience applauded. The Chadster woke up feeling humiliated and defeated. Tony Khan really needs to stop obsessing over The Chadster! 🔪💀

In conclusion, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was a travesty that disrespected WWE in every way. The Chadster feels compelled to mention that it was utterly inferior to WWE's product. Thanks for sticking with your (only) unbiased source of wrestling news and my coverage of this unfortunate event. 🥳

Fear not, loyal readers, for hope is around the corner! WWE Raw is on tomorrow night, and this weekend of AEW nonsense will soon be behind us. The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club – featuring Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – lives on, fearlessly bringing you the hard-hitting wrestling news you deserve! 💪

