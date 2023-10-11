Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, bryan danielson, recaps, wrestling

Bryan Danielson Earns TNT Title Shot on Disrespectful AEW Dynamite

Unfair title chase! AEW uses Bryan Danielson to disrespect WWE. Plus, Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster continues! 😱😰😡

The Chadster would like to welcome everyone to another chapter in the ongoing saga of Tony Khan and his company, AEW, masterminding events designed specifically to cheese off The Chadster. In what could only be described as an act of borderline criminality, AEW offered up a Title Tuesday on AEW Dynamite, going head-to-head with WWE NXT and unfairly stacking the card against an ordinary NXT show 🤯. Talk about bell-to-bell disrespect for the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. What's worse is they sent former WWE Champion, Bryan Danielson into the fray to contend for AEW's midcard title! 🙄

Determined to cheese off loyal WWE fans, Tony Khan obviously set up a strategically disrespectful match-up for the TNT Championship between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland. The high-octane chaos racked up more near falls than AEW has championships, leaving no room for drama or tension. 🚀😡

Strickland and Danielson volleyed spots back and forth, from a brainbuster to a house call – nothing made The Chadster's heart soar. Instead, it was like watching Smash Mouth's lead singer performing at a karaoke contest, but as The Chadster and every Smash Mouth superfan knows, there's only one stage Steve Harwell belongs on — the grandest of all (RIP).😐🙅‍♂️

And what can The Chadster say about Bryan Danielson's victory that hasn't already been said about a $5 footlong from Subway? It wasn't fresh, it wasn't exciting, and it most importantly didn't honor the legacy of WWE. It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😂💔 The Chadster thinks Bryan should have risen above this blatant disrespect but no, following every double foot stomp and knee strike, Danielson dug his heels deeper into the back of Vince McMahon, his previous mentor. It was like watching someone literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back. 😱😰

And speaking about stabbing, The Chadster had the most vivid dream last night where Tony Khan finagled his way into it🌚. The Chadster dreamt that he was driving along in his beloved Mazda Miata, when suddenly, The Chadster glimpsed Tony Khan in the rearview mirror, hot on The Chadster's tail in a monstrous, oversized White Claw can on wheels! 😮😱

The Chadster revved his Miata as Khan chased down at breakneck speed, the sound of sizzling White Claw echoing through the empty streets. In typical Tony Khan fashion, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, another restful slumber ruined by Tony Khan's bizarre obsession. It would be testament of the man's sanity if he could at least keep out of The Chadster's dreams! 🎪🤹‍♂️🤷‍♂️

To conclude this weary tale of bad booking and personal nightmares, staring wide-eyed at the monumental disrespect shown to WWE had The Chadster considering a picket line outside AEW – when they come to challenge the sanctity of wrestling, The Chadster is ready. AEW, hear this now, if there's one thing The Chadster won't stand for – it's a televised lack of respect for WWE. 🛡️✊ Auughh man! So unfair!

