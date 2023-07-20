Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: bryan danielson, wrestling

Bryan Danielson Shares Update on Injury, Road to Recovery

Comrades, the revolutionary Bryan Danielson offered an update on his arm injury before last night's AEW Dynamite! Dive in for a tale of courage and glory!

Greetings once more, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my state-of-the-art bunker floating in a fireproof sphere of solid steel in the pit of a volcano – an excellent refugium against the intrusive spy satellites of the American CIA! It hasn't been long since we last spoke about the unfortunate plight of our esteemed gladiator, Bryan Danielson. Ah, the cruel hand of fate, always eager to stir the wrestling soup of life with the unpredictable spoon of drama!

Before I proceed, let me present to you a timely dispatch from our federation's spandexed warrior himself. Our comrade Bryan Danielson took to Twitter to share an update on his ongoing recovery! Behold! "Paladins of the proletariat, I bring tidings of progress!" said Danielson, paraphrased. "My arm surgery, two weeks in the past, was nothing short of revolutionary. A steel rod and 9 screws now complement my arsenal, and the journey to recovery has begun! Keep your spirits steeled for #BloodAndGuts tonight!"

Reading this brings such overwhelming joy, it rivals the time when I, El Presidente, bested Dick Cheney in a covert game of pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey using only my keen sense of direction and an earpiece with a direct feed to directions whispered by Kim Jong-Un. Haw haw haw haw!

Truly, this is a testament to the relentless spirit of our comrade Danielson, whose bravery in the wrestling ring stands as an emblem of the proletariat! Comrades, he indeed showed us that just like the socialist cause never wavers, the spirit of a true warrior never dies! Danielson's team, the Blackpool Combat Club, stood strong even in the face of adversity at the Blood and Guts match. Despite their loss against the Golden Elite, they reflected the bravery of a thousand Leon Trotskys in the face of revisionist enemies!

Ah, comrades, I am moved by Danielson! The same steel of resolve that now resides in his arm resonates in our socialist hearts. His current plight reminds me of the time when my dear friend Fidel Castro sliced open a golf course to plant tomatoes during the embargo. If that's not standing upright in the face of adversity, what is, eh?

But let these words not breed complacency, no! We must support our fellow socialist comrade in his hour of need, in his journey of recovery. So, give it up for Bryan Danielson – may his fight continue to inspire us in our ongoing battle against capitalism, just as he does in the wrestling ring.

Until the next time, comrades, remember – in the struggle for socialist glory, like in our favorite pro-wrestling spectacle, we must never shirk from the fight, no matter the screws life throws at us! Keep the red flag flying high! Viva la Lucha Libre! Viva Bryan Danielson! Viva EL PRESIDENTE!

