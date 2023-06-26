Posted in: AEW, Comics, NJPW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, bryan danielson, forbidden door, njpw, wrestling

Bryan Danielson Injured; Fractured Forearm Halts Wrestling Revolution

Comrades, tragic news as Bryan Danielson's injured forearm pauses his wrestling journey. Join El Presidente in exploring the battle against fate!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the underside of a Wagner tank on its way to Belarus. Oh, do not worry, comrades, I'm not involved in the coup attempt. I'm just observing the situation for tips on what not to do when putting down an armed rebellion. Haw haw haw haw! You really blew it on this one, Vlad! Anyway, I have something much more vital to discuss with you today: the fate of the remarkable professional wrestler Bryan Danielson after his electrifying match against Kazuchika Okada at last night's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV!

Ah, wrestling – the ultimate sport, perfectly embodying the raw display of strength and determination, much like my many glorious power struggles with the American CIA! But I digress, let's focus on the matter at hand. Comrades, it saddens me to bring you this somber news that our brave Bryan Danielson is injured following his main event match last night. Despite the ecstasy of his victory, the future seems bleak, for he is not exempt from the merciless talons of fate. It appears that Danielson will face his greatest nemesis yet: the infamous "time to heal."

As the socialist idol himself stated when asked about his arm at the post-show media scrum, "Well, so, I was planning on wrestling on Wednesday this week. I don't think that's gonna happen, because in this match specifically, we think I fractured my right forearm, uh, with about 10 minutes left to go. So, um… So yeah. But, talking to our doctors — and I love the AEW medical staff and trainers — they think it's gonna be six to eight weeks for this specific injury."

Suffering from a fractured forearm is much like the time when I, El Presidente, ventured into a covert mission to disrupt the system of capitalism with my fellow dictator and friend, Kim Jong-un. Did we succeed? That is a tale for another day, my inexperienced young comrades. Like Danielson, we, too, faced hurdles, but our undying determination kept us fighting, and does to this day!

Danielson further revealed the heart-wrenching truth behind his injuries, "The stuff after Revolution, after the Iron Man match with [MJF], I had a torn labrum and some compressed vertebrae and all that stuff. It's normal wrestler stuff. I'm fine. But we just thought. from a precautionary measure… That's what I love. I mean, I love our medical staff."

I, too, am prone to listen to the advice of my doctors, comrades, unless of course they say something that I disagree with. Then, it's off to the dungeons for some medical "re-education," if you know what I mean. Haw haw haw haw!

Now, comrades, let us turn our focus to the entrance of our resolute revolutionary, Bryan Danielson. During his triumphant entrance to the ring, the stirring tune The Final Countdown played, a song that is almost as well-known as the dissonance we, the proletariat, feel towards the omnipresent force of capitalism. When asked about the future use of this rousing song in his entrances, Danielson said, "I think that's a question for Tony [Khan] because they want a zillion dollars per play."

Oh, the evils of capitalism, comrades! It seems even the champions of the wrestling ring cannot escape its greedy grip. As Danielson modestly explained, "I didn't even ask for it, to be honest. Tony came up with the idea; I thought it was really cool. And I was legitimately a little bit angry right before I went out there. And then I heard Final Countdown play, and it literally put a smile on my face. I said it out there at the end of the show, but I legitimately don't think I've heard that song since I last came out to it in Ring of Honor."

So, my dear comrades, as we gather in solidarity for the undeniable essence of the proletarian spirit that is our beloved Bryan Danielson, we must also acknowledge the importance of rest, recovery, and listening to our bodies. How can we conquer capitalism if our socialist soldiers are physically drained, eh? Let us put our trust in the AEW medical staff and trainers' capable hands, ensuring that our wrestling revolutionary returns to the ring stronger than ever!

Fear not, dear comrades, for this is not the end of our intrepid hero's journey. As is with all great warriors, injured but not destroyed, Danielson will rise again, his inevitable return dominating the wrestling world like the mighty Soviet Union's shadow upon the Earth! Let these six to eight weeks of healing be a lesson to all of us—rest is crucial in our ongoing battles. Until we cross paths once more, comrades, remember: in the eternal struggle for wrestling glory, a fractured forearm is but a minor setback in the revolution!

Viva la Lucha Libre! Viva Bryan Danielson! Viva EL PRESIDENTE!

