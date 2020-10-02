BTS Takes on Jimmy Fallon in Zoom Olympics; Performs "Mikrokosmos"

The fourth night of NBC's The Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon's "BTS Week" continued the roll started over the past three days. Previously, the BTS Army was treated to RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook performing a stripped-down take on "Dynamite" with Fallon and The Roots, and John Cena (The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) showed respect and admiration for the group and their fans. Then Fallon challenged the band to a few rounds of "Dance Your Feelings" before getting them to open up about their new album, breaking records with "Dynamite," wanting to win a Grammy, their Grand Central Station performance, and their high school days. Of course, there were the special performances of "Idol," "Home," and "Black Swan."

Which brings us to Thursday night, kicking off with Fallon challenging RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook to a series of random ("The Guitar Pick Challenge"? "The Groundhog Challenge"?) challenges via Zoom called (appropriately enough) "Zoom Olympics":

Now here's a look at BTS performing "Mikrokosmos"- which we will readily admit is the first BTS song we heard that hooked itself into our brains and won't let go. The way we judge a quality song? How quickly it forms a mental music video in our noggins- and this one cleared that hurdle in a hot minute. Just to be clear, we would never say we're "BTS Army" but we fall more into the Cena camp where we dig some of their songs but have total respect for the way they've been handling themselves personally and professionally during every step of their global domination. As a "pop culture scholar," it's tough to not have righteous respect for their game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYpUZjxJOVg Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: Mikrokosmos (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYpUZjxJOVg)

"We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they're going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable," Fallon said was the week-long event was first announced. "Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that. And what's better than one night with BTS … a full week!" We're not surprised by the move: having first appeared on the late-night talk-variety in 2018, the South Korean pop band scored the most social media-friendly episode in the history of The Tonight Show with their February 2020 appearance and performances throughout New York City.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gavin Purcell. Gerard Bradford, Jeremy Bronson, and Jamie Granet-Bederman also produce. The Tonight Show normally tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.