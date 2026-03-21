Posted in: Music, Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: bts

BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know!

With the group set to take back the stage this weekend, here's our preview/viewing guide for Netflix's BTS: The Comeback Live - ARIRANG.

Article Summary BTS reunites for BTS: The Comeback Live - ARIRANG, live from Seoul on Netflix after four years apart

Global livestream event features first performances from their new fifth studio album, ARIRANG

Everything you need to know: start times, how to watch, and countdown events for ARMY worldwide

Get details on the group's hiatus, album tracklist, and must-see interviews and music video teasers

The countdown has nearly reached its end – and when it does, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will take back the stage as a unit in Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square for Netflix's global livestream event, BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG. For the first time in nearly four years, the group will be making its return – and we have the info you need to make sure you don't miss out, no matter where around the world you're living. Having dropped their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, less than 24 hours ago, fans can expect to experience the group's first live performances of those songs and more. Here's a rundown of what you need to know, including when and where to watch, a deep dive into how the album became a reality directly from the members of BTS, more info on what that interesting YouTube video above is all about, and much more!

What Time Does "BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG" Kick-Off? The concert event is set for Saturday, March 21, and will begin at 8 p.m. KST (4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET). You can check out TUDUM's event page for more information on your specific time zone.

How Can I Watch "BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG"? The concert event is included with all subscription plans (no additional purchase necessary), so just make sure to log in before showtime.

What's This About a "BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG" Countdown Lounge? Going live at 12 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 21st, the Countdown Lounge (which you can check out above) is a YouTube destination for fans looking to get themselves psyched for the big concert event.

Why Did BTS Take a Break? The group's hiatus was due to South Korea's mandatory military service requirements. In December 2022, the BTS members put their music careers on hold as each enlisted for up to 18 months of mandatory military service. As some members left for enlistment, others released solo works during the downtime. Jin and j-hope were discharged in 2024, and RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook were discharged in early June 2025. SUGA was the last member to be discharged on June 21, 2025.

What Can You Tell Me About "ARIRANG"? The group's fifth studio album was released on March 20th, ahead of the live performance on Netflix. Before checking out the album's tracklist, here's a look at the group's Apple Music interview about their return and a look back at the drone light show announcing BTS' comeback. And make sure to check out the music video for "Swim," also waiting for you below:

"Body to Body"

"Hooligan"

"Aliens"

"FYA"

"2.0."

"No. 29"

"SWIM"

"Merry Go Round"

"NORMAL"

"Like Animals"

"they don't know 'bout us"

"One More Night"

"Please"

"Into the Sun"

What Can You Tell Me About The Documentary Film, "BTS: THE RETURN"? Premiering on March 27th, the documentary serves as a companion to the live performance and chronicles the long-awaited return of BTS and the making of their fifth studio album, ARIRANG. Directed by director Bao Nguyen (The Stringer, The Greatest Night in Pop), the film enters the group's world as they come back together and chart an unprecedented path forward — musically and otherwise.

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