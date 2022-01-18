Buffy, Angel Star Charisma Carpenter Responds to Joss Whedon Article

Back in February 2021, Buffy the Vampire Slayer & Angel star Charisma Carpenter went public with accusations against Whedon that involved years of unprofessional and abusive behavior. Carpenter's posts would bring a number of others who had worked with Whedon in the past to offer Carpenter support and/or share their own allegations against him, including Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers), Amber Benson (Tara Maclay), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Eliza Dushku (Faith), James Marsters (Spike), J. August Richards (Charles Gunn) & more. In the midst of the accusations, HBO would end up parting ways with Whedon on his sci-fi & adventure series The Nevers (with Little Ashes' Philippa Goslett aboard as the new showrunner). Since that time, things had been very, very quiet- until Whedon took part in Monday's "The Undoing of Joss Whedon" by Lila Shapiro for New York Magazine. For a rehash of some of the points that stuck out to us yesterday, you can check out our coverage here and here. But now we're starting to get some responses, with Carpenter taking to social media to avoid touching upon any "Buffy" or "Angel" specifics (though she does take issue with two Justice League-related claims) while choosing the higher road with an insightful post on tackling one's addictions.

"#IStandWithRayFisher… The "malevolent force" and "bad actor in both senses" who poisoned my feeble mind with trendy buzzwords and corrupt ideas about my experiences with a former tyrannical narcissistic boss who is still unable to be accountable and just apologize," wrote Carpenter in the first post, taking aim at derogatory comments Whedon leveled at actor Ray Fisher in response to Fisher's accusations against Whedon from Justice League filming by placing the responsibility back where it belongs- with Whedon.

Carpenter also struck back at Whedon for implying that Gadot's issues stemmed from her lack of understanding of English in the second Instagram post: "I believe that Gal Gadot not only understands career threats in English but also in Hebrew and Arabic. Possibly French, Spanish, and Italian, too,"

Finally, Carpenter ended with a post urging anyone who is struggling with addictions of any type to get help and that it's never too late- if one is truly committed to it: "To anyone struggling with alcoholism (or addiction of any kind) today: It is never too late to get help. If you are willing to seek treatment, practice rigorous honesty, and are of service to others; there is a very good chance you will be free to live your life on life's terms.- With compassion, humility and love in your heart." She added in a follow-up on Twitter, "Oh, I neglected to add the most integral ingredient to spiritual wellness…Finding a higher power. A power greater than yourself."

For a look back at our past coverage, head on over to here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.