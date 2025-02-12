Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer, spike

Buffy/Angel Star James Marsters Responds to Sequel Series Questions

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel star James Marsters responded to the questions he's been getting about the planned sequel series at Hulu.

Article Summary James Marsters responded on social media to the questions that he's been getting about the planned Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series.

Marsters emphasizes the importance of not speaking prematurely about ongoing creative processes.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is collaborating with Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, and Chloé Zhao, on a new Buffy pilot exploration.

Gellar assured fans the sequel will only proceed if they feel they can get it right.

Since the news hit that Sarah Michelle Gellar is teaming with showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman and director and EP Chloé Zhao on a pilot for a sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer that will see Gellar returning as Buffy Summers, we've been tracking responses from the folks who used to populate the original series' universe – including David Boreanaz (Angel) and Juliet Landau (Drusilla). Now, we're getting a chance to hear from another familiar name – but James Marsters (Spike) had an interesting way of addressing the project: by not addressing it.

"First of all, I think I'm just gonna get the elephant in the room out of the way, which is that it's not a good thing for me to talk about the 'Buffy' reboot," Marsters said near the top of the video in the post below. "I'm sorry if you were coming here hoping for some news, but in the interest of having the project be the best it can be, it's best that I keep my mouth shut right now, so I'm gonna do that… I'm very excited that we're gonna learn more about the journey of Buffy Summers and how she saves the world because I think the world needs her. So I'm gonna do my part by doing nothing right now," he added.

Here's why that's the perfect response. At face value, Marters is absolutely right. The project is still in the pilot stage, and Hulu hasn't given it a green light. On the creative side, it's still way too early to start talking about how the series would deal with blending returning characters with new faces—something that many say is essential for the sequel series to work. In terms of if anyone could be returning, that's not something anyone would discuss publicly, anyway. Like many still involved in the show's universe (definitely check out Audible's Slayers: A Bufffyverse Story), Marsters wouldn't want to do or say anything that would impact planning – especially at these early stages. Here's a look at Marsters' post:

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios. Here's a look at the complete text of Gellar's message:

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

