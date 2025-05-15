Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Ryan Kiera Armstrong Joins Sarah Michelle Gellar as New Slayer

Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew) will join Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival pilot for Hulu.

Series star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar, showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director/EP Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival pilot for Hulu has found its new lead slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Disney+'s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew). "From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room,' Gellar shared about Armstrong's casting. "We are so overjoyed to have found this generation's slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong; she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one," the Zuckermans added.

Here's a look at Gellar introducing Armstrong to the world as the next generation of slayer:

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!