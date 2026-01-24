Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Answers Angel/Spike/Riley "FMK" Question

Angel (David Boreanaz)? Spike (James Marsters)? Riley (Marc Blucas)? Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar gets the FMK question.

Article Summary Sarah Michelle Gellar answers the iconic "FMK" question about Angel, Spike, and Riley from Buffy.

Gellar says she'd marry Riley, highlighting him as the best choice for a serious relationship.

She chooses Angel for the "f**k" pick, reaffirming she's always been Team Angel.

Gellar uses a clever loophole for Spike, joking she can't kill him because he's already dead.

One thing that we've been enjoying about waiting for word on EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale is the opportunities we've had to hear from Gellar and others about the original series. Just recently, Gellar offered her thoughts on Eliza Dushku's Faith and whether she was a better endgame for Buffy than Angel (David Boreanaz) and Spike (James Marsters). For this go-around, Geller gets a chance to make her feelings known when it comes to Angel, Spike, and Riley (Marc Blucas) – and finds an interesting way to tackle the challenge.

During an episode of Gloss Angeles with hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan from earlier this month, Gellar was hit with the "F**k, Marry, Kill" question regarding Spike, Angel, and Riley – and Gellar was more than ready with an answer. "Well, the person you marry is Riley, right? Cuz like that's if you want to have like a serious relationship," Gellar shared. "And then we all know I'm an Angel girl, so I'm going to say, you know, can you say, 'f**k'? Okay. f**k Angel." Then, Gellar attempted a loophole when it came to Spike. "But here's the thing. This is why I'm saying you don't kill Spike. He's dead. I can't kill him. So, it's perfect because I'm not really killing him. It's just foreplay, right?" she added, joking that she was going for the best of both worlds.

Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the pilot also includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson, Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) as Shirley, Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ms. LaDuca, Audrey Hsieh (Found) as Keiko, and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Jessica.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!