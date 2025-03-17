Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy Sequel Series Involvement "Would Be My Dream": Carpenter

Charisma Carpenter discussed the possibility of returning as Cordelia and reuniting with Sarah Michelle Gellar for the "Buffy" sequel series.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director/EP Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's upcoming pilot for Hulu for a sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar had some promising things to say about how things were progressing. Over the weekend during Indiana Comic Con, Charisma Carpenter offered her thoughts on the project and if she would consider returning as Cordelia Chase. "I hope so. From what I understand, there isn't even a pilot at the moment, so I hope – if I am involved – I hope so in some fashion it's more in a substantive way. That would be my dream," Carpenter shared (as reported by Collider) about the possibility of being involved with the potential series. "I think it would be very poetic to be invited back, especially having the people that were involved to begin with, the best parts of it, Gail Berman, and then having Chloé Zhao direct – Oscar winner and, in general, badass [Laughs] – and then the Zuck sisters who are incredible writers and then obviously Sarah backing it and I hope to be part of it."

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

