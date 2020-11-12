Buffy Star Alyson Hannigan Wants a Third Option in Spike/Angel Debate

There are two beautiful things about a really good online geek debate- and we mean a "good" debate and not a bunch of trolls getting their rocks off p***ing on everyone else's corn flakes. No, we're talking about those fun deep-dives that (1) pull in people from all across the pop culture landscape and (2) always have that person who's willing to lob a grenade into the conversation just to mix things up. Georgia Gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams was an example of the first point earlier this week, taking time out from saving the nation from its spiraling trip down the toilet bowl and helping flip Georgia for the next President and Vice-President of the United States of America, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, to offer her thoughts on one of the most hotly-debated topics in modern television: on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, who was better for Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar)? Angel (David Boreanaz) or Spike (James Marsters)?

Well with Abrams being Abrams, she was able to break down what each of those "men" meant to Buffy in different aspects of her life: Angel was the right boyfriend as our slayer was growing and learning about her power, while Spike was the right boyfriend after Buffy embraced her power:

To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020

One person who agreed whole-heartedly with Abrams's perspective was none other than Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon (The Nevers), who tweeted his social media "amen."

Seemed like a pretty reasonable place to leave the conversation, right? Thankfully, we have Buffy star Alyson Hannigan entering the fray as the debate's "grenade-thrower." In her tweet below, Hannigan throws out a third option that needs to be added to the mix- though if we're being honest? We were always fans of the idea of Willow being with either Faith (Eliza Dushku) or Fred (Amy Acker) from Buffy spinoff, Angel.

Actually Buffy should have dated Willow. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 12, 2020

And don't get us started on the raw deal that Riley (Marc Blucas) got…