Buffy Star Brendon Says Angel "Worse Than Those 'Twilight' F***ers"

Unfortunately, Buffy the Vampire Slayer & Angel fans know the timeline all too well. It was back in February 2021 when franchise star Charisma Carpenter went public with accusations against series creator Joss Whedon that involved years of unprofessional and abusive behavior. Carpenter's posts would bring a number of others who had worked with Whedon in the past to offer Carpenter support and/or share their own allegations against him, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, Emma Caulfield, Anthony Head, Eliza Dushku, James Marsters, J. August Richards & more. And though things would quiet down on that front as the year went along, Whedon would pick January of this year to take part in "The Undoing of Joss Whedon" by Lila Shapiro for New York Magazine. For a rehash of some of the points that stuck out to us, check out our coverage here and here, but it's safe to say that if anyone thought Whedon had learned anything from the past eleven months then they were sadly mistaken.

Now, writer Evan Ross Katz has published Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, an exploration of the franchise's immense impact on pop culture and society as well as a number of failings that the show suffered from (including how toxic masculinity contributed to undercutting the show's important themes of gender, feminism & sexuality). And while the book definitely vibes as one for the fans, it impresses because of its willingness to "go there" when it comes to the more controversial topics (like the one just mentioned above) as well as the number of familiar faces Katz had access to. Along with Gellar, Carpenter, Caulfield, Benson, Marsters, and Head, the author spoke with co-stars Seth Green, Marc Blucas, Nicholas Brendon, Danny Strong, Tom Lenk, Bianca Lawson, Julie Benz, Clare Kramer, K. Todd Freeman, Sharon Ferguson; and with writers Douglas Petrie, Jane Espenson, and Drew Z. Greenberg. But while we only just got our hands on it earlier today and still need to go through it fully (you can purchase it here), this was one section that stuck out to us first and helps show the kind of personal, intimate access that Katz was able to get.

So we all know that Buffy the Vampire Slayer would spinoff the series Angel, bringing David Boreanaz's brooding do-gooder and Carpenter's Cordelia Chase to the west coast. The series would go on to run for five seasons before wrapping its run with what can best be described as a "cliffhanger" ending. And while many Buffy fans were also fans of Angel, Brendon clearly wasn't- and it doesn't sound like he was a big fan of the guy who played him, either. "It was weird that Angel got a spin-off. Because how does the most boring character in TV history get a spin-off? 'Why don't we break down Angel?' Uh, no, there's nothing to break down. It's just a brooding little guy. Angel, in my opinion, is worse than those 'Twilight' f***ers. I'm not sure if I'm talking about David [Boreanaz] or Angel at this point now."