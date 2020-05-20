Buffy the Vampire Slayer Streams Free on UK's All 4 Starting June

U.K. viewers will be able to enjoy the apocalyptic adventures of Joss Whedon's "Scooby Gang" for free when all seven seasons of the critically-acclaimed Buffy the Vampire Slayer make their way onto Channel 4's video-on-demand service All 4 beginning June 1. Individual episodes of the series will also be available to watch weekdays at 11 pm on E4. Channel 4's Head of Acquisitions Nick Lee sees the move as one that will help fans reconnect with their beloved show and offer new viewers an opportunity to find out firsthand what they've been missing: "We're ecstatic that we get to re-live the phenomenal success Buffy the Vampire Slayer has had over the past 23 years. This for many is a long-awaited chance to relive this iconic series. For others, it will be a chance to experience it for the very first time, and find out what all the fuss is about!"

Running from 1997 to 2003 on The WB and UPN, Buffy the Vampire Slayer saw Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) attempting to live a normal teenage life at Sunnydale High School. Guided by her Watcher, Giles (Anthony Head), and helped by friends Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander (Nicholas Brendon), Buffy embraces her responsibilities and destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons -making her The Slayer. David Boreanaz, Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, Seth Green, Marc Blucas, Emma Caulfield, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Amber Benson also starred in the series which would go on to last seven seasons and 144 episodes.

Gellar did her part to fan the nostalgic flames earlier this month, with am Instagram post rocking a cool retro look. Underneath a modern-looking leather jacket, Geller was wearing the original prom dress from the first season finale (1997's "Prophecy Girl") that she wore to take on the Master (Mark Metcalf), along with a very fashionable crossbow. Here's a look at the actress' post, which includes a well-phrased nod to a popular Buffy line: