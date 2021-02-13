Buffy Writer Marti Noxon Posts Support; Carpenter Responds to Richards

As the impact of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel star Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia) going public with accusations against Joss Whedon involving years of unprofessional and abusive behavior continues to felt across the pop culture landscape, cast members Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers), Amber Benson (Tara Maclay), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Eliza Dushku (Faith), James Marsters (Spike) and J. August Richards (Charles Gunn) have all gone on record either offering their support or offering their support with claims of their own against Whedon. Now, Buffy and Angel writer Marti Noxon (who wrote 24 episodes of Buffy between 1997-2002 and the Angel episode "She" in 2000) is showing her support- but before we get to that, Carpenter responded via Twitter to Richards' earlier post by confirming that the two had spoken and that she appreciated the "positive, loving embrace" he and others have been offering and how that type of "space" allows those who've suffered from abuse to feel safe enough to tell their stories.

Here's a look at Carpenter's response from earlier today:

As I said on our call, many people are watching how my truth statement is received. When they see a positive, loving embrace from ppl like you, it creates space for their own stories to be heard. Thank you. Plz know I am inspired by you for speaking your heart too. Love you. 🌈 — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) February 12, 2021

As we referenced earlier, Noxon also validated the accusations that had been made public so far and that she understood where all of the women who've spoken out so far are coming from:

I would like to validate what the women of Buffy are saying

and support them in telling their story. They deserve to be heard. I understand where @AllCharisma, Amber, Michelle and all

the women who have spoken out are coming from. Kater Gordon and I 1/2 — NOX NOX WHO'S WEARING A MASK? (@martinoxon) February 12, 2021

After "nearly two decades" before speaking up, Carpenter claimed in her social media posts, "Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working on the sets of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Angel.' While he found his conduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively." You can read Carpenter's entire statement below, where the actress goes on to offer examples of her allegations as well as revealing that she took part in WarnerMedia's investigation into Fisher's claims.

Here's a look at the Buffy and Angel star's original tweets from earlier today:

On July 1, 2020, Fisher aka Cyborg took to Twitter to accuse Whedon of being abusive on the 2017 set not long after Whedon took over from Zack Snyder (who left the production due to a family tragedy), and that two other executives helped enable Whedon's alleged actions. WarnerMedia opened an investigation into Fisher's allegations, but in early September the company claimed that Fished wasn't cooperating with third-party investigators Fisher denied those claims, while friends co-stars such as Jason Mamoa began publically supporting Fisher and demanding WarnerMedia take action.

Then on November 24, word came down from Whedon that he was stepping away from his upcoming HBO series The Nevers. Whedon cited "the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic" as being a major factor in his decision. "This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing the Nevers has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer. I am genuinely exhausted and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change," Whedon wrote in his own statement. HBO confirmed in a brief statement that it had parted ways with the show's creator, writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner. "We have parted ways with Joss Whedon. We remain excited about the future of The Nevers and look forward to its premiere," wrote the cable network in a statement.