Calls: Apple TV+ Series Starring Pascal, Dawson & More Debuts Trailer

Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for Calls this morning, a nine-episode limited series told through a series of phone calls. At first, they seem to be unrelated- but as you can imagine, that is not the case. Relying on audio more than visuals, the episodes are directed by Fede Alvarez, and the cast is insane. Nicholas Braun, Clancy Brown, Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass, Karen Gillan, Judy Greer, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Nick Jonas, Riley Keough, Joey King, Stephen Lang, Jaeden Martell, Paola Nuñez, Pedro Pascal, Edi Patterson, Aubrey Plaza, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Jennifer Tilly all make appearances on the show. You can see, or I should say hear, the official trailer for Calls down below.

Based on the buzzy CANAL+ French series of the same name created by Timothée Hochet, Apple TV+'s Calls is a groundbreaking, immersive television experience that masterfully uses audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine bone-chilling, short-form stories. Directed by Fede Álvarez (Don't Breathe), each episode follows a darkly dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone calls that quickly become surreal as the characters face growingly unsettling experiences.

Ooh, I like this. This is the type of project that I expect from Apple, something outside the box a bit and a little different. The creatives and cast for this are top-notch, and this may end up being one of the sleepers of the spring. Anytime Fede is involved you have my attention for sure, and until today I had no clue this was coming but I'm glad I do now. Calls is set to debut on Apple TV+ on March 19th- make sure it shows up on your radar.