Can AEW Recover from Epic Embarrassment on Dynamite This Week?

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. And no one has ever needed a fresh start as much as AEW after last night's epic botch of an ending to an otherwise good PPV, AEW Revolution. To watch the terribly disappointing fireworks display that obviously posed no danger to anyone, and then to watch Eddie Kingston sell the obviously painless release of smoke and sparks as a life-threatening injury while commentary pretended everything went along as planned was a truly embarrassing moment for AEW, a top tier example of "WrestleCrap" that will go down in history with the likes of the debut of the Shockmaster, the Gobbledy Gooker, or Owen Hart's entrance at Over the Edge 1998. We're not saying the pathetic explosion at the end of AEW Revolution was as bad as Owen Hart's death… just that they're about in the same league in terms of how badly you had to screw up to let it happen.

But again, these things happen, and on the bright side, the botch overshadowed disappointment over Tony Khan promising to sign a "huge, huge star" at AEW REvolution and instead bringing out a 47-year-old Christian. No offense to Christian, who is great but he's not a top-tier star. If Christian was a botch, he'd be nowhere near the vicinity of that death match explosion. And as a star, he's not in the same league as a Brock Lesnar or a CM Punk, who were the names AEW fans naturally thought of when Khan hyped up how big a star the mystery man would be.

Look… we don't want to be negative. But it's hard not to, after last night's completely self-inflicted wounds, which means AEW needs a reset. And with a new episode of Dynamite coming up on Wednesday, they'll have the opportunity to change gears.

On AEW Dynamite this week, Scorpio Sky will challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship after winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Matt Jackson will face Rey Fenix ahead of Fenix and Pac's eventual tag team title shot won at the Casino Battle Royale last night. And Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, and Nyla Rose (filling in for an "injured" Rebel) will take on Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, and Thunder Rosa. But the biggest draw on Wednesday will likely be people looking to see how AEW handles the ending of the death match. They'll also be tuning in to Impact on Tuesday just to see if Tony Khan dares show his face in another one of those paid ads making fun of Impact when his own company had the most LOLTNA moment of any other company in recent memory.